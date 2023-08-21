Rushford's Norsland Lefse has grown while keeping the same recipe for 40 years

RUSHFORD, Minn. — The market for lefse, a traditional Norwegian flatbread, is relatively small in comparison to other foods, but Norsland Lefse has found a way to reach its demographic from the small town of Rushford.

Norsland Lefse began in the early 1980s by Merlin Hoiness. It started out at the kitchen table by Hoiness and his wife to try to get lefse into some local stores. Lefse is a thin tortilla-like food and originated in Norway. It’s made from potatoes, flour, vegetable oil and salt and is typically enjoyed around the holidays.

Traditionally, lefse is served with butter and a little bit of sugar sprinkled on. However, there are endless amounts of ways you can serve it these days. Mark Johnson, the current owner of Norsland Lefse, prefers his with brown sugar sprinkled on top but mentions people spread jams, jellies and more on it.

Soon after the Hoiness couple began their business, they brought on six more women to help out and the business evolved from there. The business began to develop a process for mass producing lefse while maintaining the original recipe and homemade flavor.

Johnson bought the business in 1997 and still uses the same process that was developed from the original owners.

“It's like an assembly line where everybody has a job,” said Johnson. “It takes six people to run the operation and when they're making it, they can do a couple thousand on an eight-hour full day. That could be close to a thousand pounds of potatoes.”

Norsland Lefse works at producing their products nine months out of the year, pausing production in the summer due to the heat and humidity. They spend the summer doing repairs on their equipment before starting back up after Labor Day.

Since the business is not in production year round, they freeze their products to ship out throughout the year. The lefse is completely homemade in order to capture the “grandma’s lefse” taste. However, this also means there are no preservatives added to the products. They can last a long time in the freezer, but only last a few days in the refrigerator.

In addition to their traditional lefse, the store also produces Uffda Chips. Uffda Chips are lefse that has been cut up and deep fried. The chips have two different seasonings, a cinnamon and sugar flavor and a salted flavor.

While Johnson has maintained the recipe and the process, the business itself has changed quite a bit in the last four decades.

One of the largest changes within the company is how much business is from people who have never stepped into the store. Around 75% of Norsland Lefse’s business comes from online orders from all around the United States.

“We're kind of an online store,” said Johnson. “I have customers who live in all 50 states. I ship to every state in the union.”

Customers from all over the country have found their products on their website or Amazon. They offer 300 different products including lefse, lutefisk, jam, Uffda Chips and even lefse making starter kits. They focus on items with Scandinavian or Minnesota origins.

“What we do is obviously a niche market,” said Johnson. “It's unique stuff. You just don't go to the grocery store in Los Angeles and buy lefse. It's such a ethnic item but all you have to do is buy this on a computer and two days later, it's at my doorstep.”

The business has grown significantly from Hoiness' kitchen table to the building it is in now. Prior to its current location, Norsland Lefse was in a store across the alley. They had been thinking of upgrading to a larger location, but the decision was made for them in 2007 after the city of Rushford was submerged underwater from a flood.

“The whole downtown was underwater,” said Johnson. “We were in another building just across the alley. It's a small, older building and we were outgrowing that building. It just didn't have the room and we were making decisions of do we move and try to find something else or just kind of make do with this? Well, the flood kind of made some of those decisions for us.”

The business moved into its current location in 2008.

With the larger space, Norsland Lefse could add a small gift shop and cafe to their location. The gift shop carries different cookbooks and novelty items along with their products.

The cafe serves breakfast and lunch items with a twist. They wanted to incorporate lefse as often as they can and began to make different types of wraps with it. They offer breakfast and lunch sandwiches with the option to have it served on bread or in a lefse wrap.

Since Norsland Lefse is such a unique business, they pull customers from all over. People will come from a hundred miles away to stop in and buy the products.

“We're kind of a destination or more of an experience of 'let's have an outing because they have such a neat little restaurant,'” Johnson said.

Norsland Lefse strives to appeal to their target demographic and hopes to spread their love of Scandinavian items to anyone who is interested.

