Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 21
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Business

Rushford's Norsland Lefse has grown while keeping the same recipe for 40 years

Norsland Lefse began in 1983 at Merlin Hoiness’s kitchen table and today it sells homemade lefse to every state in the United States.

Norsland Lefse
Renee Majerus, of St. Charles, browses the gift shop side of Norsland Lefse on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Rushford. On the other side of the building is Norsland Lefse's coffee shop and bakery.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Sara Guymon
By Sara Guymon
Today at 9:00 AM

RUSHFORD, Minn. — The market for lefse, a traditional Norwegian flatbread, is relatively small in comparison to other foods, but Norsland Lefse has found a way to reach its demographic from the small town of Rushford.

Norsland Lefse began in the early 1980s by Merlin Hoiness. It started out at the kitchen table by Hoiness and his wife to try to get lefse into some local stores. Lefse is a thin tortilla-like food and originated in Norway. It’s made from potatoes, flour, vegetable oil and salt and is typically enjoyed around the holidays.

Traditionally, lefse is served with butter and a little bit of sugar sprinkled on. However, there are endless amounts of ways you can serve it these days. Mark Johnson, the current owner of Norsland Lefse, prefers his with brown sugar sprinkled on top but mentions people spread jams, jellies and more on it.

Find more news important to you

Soon after the Hoiness couple began their business, they brought on six more women to help out and the business evolved from there. The business began to develop a process for mass producing lefse while maintaining the original recipe and homemade flavor.

Johnson bought the business in 1997 and still uses the same process that was developed from the original owners.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It's like an assembly line where everybody has a job,” said Johnson. “It takes six people to run the operation and when they're making it, they can do a couple thousand on an eight-hour full day. That could be close to a thousand pounds of potatoes.”

Norsland Lefse works at producing their products nine months out of the year, pausing production in the summer due to the heat and humidity. They spend the summer doing repairs on their equipment before starting back up after Labor Day.

Since the business is not in production year round, they freeze their products to ship out throughout the year. The lefse is completely homemade in order to capture the “grandma’s lefse” taste. However, this also means there are no preservatives added to the products. They can last a long time in the freezer, but only last a few days in the refrigerator.

Norsland Lefse
Norsland Lefse's Uffda Chips are on display on the gift shop side of the store Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Rushford.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

In addition to their traditional lefse, the store also produces Uffda Chips. Uffda Chips are lefse that has been cut up and deep fried. The chips have two different seasonings, a cinnamon and sugar flavor and a salted flavor.

While Johnson has maintained the recipe and the process, the business itself has changed quite a bit in the last four decades.

One of the largest changes within the company is how much business is from people who have never stepped into the store. Around 75% of Norsland Lefse’s business comes from online orders from all around the United States.

Norsland Lefse
Becky Stocker, office manager, prepares an online lutefisk order for shipping at Norsland Lefse on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Rushford. Mark Johnson, owner of Norsland Lefse, said about 75 percent of their business is done online nowadays.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

“We're kind of an online store,” said Johnson. “I have customers who live in all 50 states. I ship to every state in the union.”

Customers from all over the country have found their products on their website or Amazon. They offer 300 different products including lefse, lutefisk, jam, Uffda Chips and even lefse making starter kits. They focus on items with Scandinavian or Minnesota origins.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What we do is obviously a niche market,” said Johnson. “It's unique stuff. You just don't go to the grocery store in Los Angeles and buy lefse. It's such a ethnic item but all you have to do is buy this on a computer and two days later, it's at my doorstep.”

The business has grown significantly from Hoiness' kitchen table to the building it is in now. Prior to its current location, Norsland Lefse was in a store across the alley. They had been thinking of upgrading to a larger location, but the decision was made for them in 2007 after the city of Rushford was submerged underwater from a flood.

“The whole downtown was underwater,” said Johnson. “We were in another building just across the alley. It's a small, older building and we were outgrowing that building. It just didn't have the room and we were making decisions of do we move and try to find something else or just kind of make do with this? Well, the flood kind of made some of those decisions for us.”

Norsland Lefse
Norsland Lefse on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Rushford.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

The business moved into its current location in 2008.

With the larger space, Norsland Lefse could add a small gift shop and cafe to their location. The gift shop carries different cookbooks and novelty items along with their products.

The cafe serves breakfast and lunch items with a twist. They wanted to incorporate lefse as often as they can and began to make different types of wraps with it. They offer breakfast and lunch sandwiches with the option to have it served on bread or in a lefse wrap.

Norsland Lefse
Mark Johnson is the owner of Norsland Lefse. Johson is pictured Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Rushford.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Since Norsland Lefse is such a unique business, they pull customers from all over. People will come from a hundred miles away to stop in and buy the products.

“We're kind of a destination or more of an experience of 'let's have an outing because they have such a neat little restaurant,'” Johnson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Norsland Lefse strives to appeal to their target demographic and hopes to spread their love of Scandinavian items to anyone who is interested.

Norsland Lefse
Items on display on the gift shop side of Norsland Lefse on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Rushford.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Norsland Lefse
Buttons for sale on the gift shop side of Norsland Lefse on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Rushford.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Norsland Lefse
Apparel on display on the gift shop side of Norsland Lefse on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Rushford.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Norsland Lefse

210 W Jessie St., Rushford, MN 55971

507-864-2323

norslandlefse.com

Sara Guymon
By Sara Guymon
Sara Guymon is a Post Bulletin business reporter. Guymon grew up in New Ulm, Minnesota. She graduated from New Ulm Public High School and went on to attend college at the University of Minnesota Duluth. While at UMD, Guymon pursued a major in journalism and a double minor in photography and international studies. Prior to coming to the Post Bulletin, she worked as a staff writer for the Brainerd Dispatch. There she covered the City of Baxter and business.
What To Read Next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: August 13-19, 2023
1h ago
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Rochester Electric Vehicles Display Event.jpg
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Electrify Rochester pairs electric, sustainability curious to experts
3h ago
 · 
By  John Molseed
Crash report police lights
Local
Two injured in single-vehicle crash on I-35
17h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


080423-Wasnt Me Bar
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
How do national artists headline concerts in a small Southeast Minnesota town?
2d ago
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
090721-CENTURY-MAYO-GIRLS-TENNIS-5377.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Mayo girls tennis team has never looked more like a potential state champion
3h ago
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Mayo vs. Winona Girls Tennis Section 1AA Team Semifinal
Members Only
Prep
Mayo, Lourdes girls tennis teams among state's top contenders
4h ago
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Rochester Rehabilitation and Living Center
Members Only
Health
MDH verifies case of neglect at Rochester nursing home. Similar issues aren't rare in Minnesota
1d ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden