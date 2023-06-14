Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

Ruth’s Chris Steak House is cooking in downtown Rochester

Ruth's Chris Steak House
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin file photo
Today at 10:15 AM

ROCHESTER – A rare name in the world of beef — Ruth’s Chris Steak House — is cooking up a spot in downtown Rochester inside the Kahler Grand Hotel.

Kraus-Anderson Construction has already started demolition work to transform the Kahler’s Grand Grill ground-level space along the Peace Plaza into Ruth’s Chris. This restaurant inside the historic hotel at 20 Second Ave. SW will be the famous national brand’s second location in Minnesota.

Darci Fenske of Paramark Real Estate Services represented the Kahler Hospitality Group in lining up Ruth’s Chris for that high-profile space.

A four-year revamp of the 600-room hotel , built in 1921, was recently completed. The Kahler leaders describe the work as “one of the most extensive renovations ever completed of the historic hotel.”

Construction of the new 7,800 square-foot restaurant described by Kahler officials as a “multi-million-dollar buildout” will start later this summer. The steak house will offer patio seating along the Peace Plaza and feature a full bar.

The hope is to have the new steak house ready to start cooking in early 2024.

“As downtown Rochester continues to revitalize, Ruth’s Chris Steak House is an exceptional enhancement for the city and for the newly renovated Kahler Grand Hotel,” stated Kahler Hospitality leader Javon D. Bea in the announcement. “The renowned steak house will also augment the area’s array of wonderful restaurant offerings.”

Bea, an Oronoco developer and Wisconsin hospital administrator, led the group that acquired the Kahler Grand plus the nearby Kahler Inn and Suites, Rochester Marriott Mayo Clinic and the Residence Inn Mayo Clinic in 2013 for $230 million.

Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others.
ADVERTISEMENT


