Saints on Second: Not just any Marriott hotel restaurant

ROCHESTER — One Rochester restaurant has enjoyed a dozen years having a corner directly across from Saint Marys Hospital.

Saints on Second Bar & Grill, which is inside the Courtyard by Marriott hotel on the corner of Second Street and 14th Avenue Southwest, is different from many other restaurants inside a Marriott hotel as it is not under the lodging brand.

“Because of our location, we were able to get it approved by Marriott to put our own restaurant outside of the brand in for lunch and dinner,” said Michael Rupkey, general manager of the Rochester Courtyard by Marriott. “Saints on Second is actually a part of the corporate restaurant chain TPI Hospitality, and it gives us a full menu for lunch and dinner in the whole bar.”

Being inside the Marriott has created a challenge of drawing in a crowd outside of hotel guests and hospital visitors over the years for Saints on Second. One fortunate thing for them with the COVID-19 pandemic was the chance to grow their local audience as the business with Saints on Second helped to keep the hotel thriving.

“When COVID hit, the one thing that kept the hotel doors open was that we could still do to-go orders. We worked for 30 days straight, but just keeping that going, people still wanted to get food outside of their homes, but they couldn't dine in so we grew from to-go carry-outs. And still we have a strong local following from those three years ago,” Rupkey said.

Following its growth as a popular Rochester takeout option during the lockdowns, more people in town began dining out at Saints on Second to see what the in-house dining experience would bring them as well.

“The local community that comes in on our Friday nights and Saturday nights, and we still have a good following through DoorDash, GrubHub and other delivery services,” Rupkey said.

Rupkey said the staff at the restaurant still want to do more to draw people in. That is why Saints on Second participated in Experience Rochester’s Restaurant Week to let more people know they’re not just a hotel restaurant.

Michael Rupkey, general manager at Courtyard by Marriott Rochester Mayo Clinic Area/Saint Marys, on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Saints on Second Bar and Grill, which is located in the hotel, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

“Our lunches have been a little busier each day. Many people are coming in from across the street for 30 minutes and then get going. More locals are coming by in the evenings and looking at the specials we have this week. Nights are starting to pick up this weekend, which has us hopeful this participation is working,” Rupkey said.