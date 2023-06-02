Sargent's times three: Are the Rochester and Red Wing businesses related?

Dear Answer Man: My wife and I have frequented Sargent's Nursery in Rochester and also Sargent's Nursery in Red Wing for years. Help settle our debate. Are the stores connected? Or are they separate? What's the connection? — Luke Meyer.

Well you didn’t tell me who took which side in this great debate, so I don't know who owes whom a foot rub for being right. But I do have an answer.

The two businesses are separate entities. But they are owned and operated by members of the same extended family.

Here's what happened:

According to Dave Lewis (he's fourth generation Sargent) at Sargent's Nursery in Red Wing, in 1928 Forrest H. Sargent opened his nursery store. After that, his son Max grew the store essentially into what is is today.

Then, in 1971, Lewis' Uncle Forrest (not Grandpa Forrest) opened a store in Rochester in a spot currently occupied by the Miracle Mile Shopping Center. Forrest eventually bought some land way out on 18th Avenue Northwest and built the store out there in 1976. In the 1980s, he added the Second Street Southwest location.

"We were all tied together for a long time," Lewis said.

A bee lands on a Monarda Didyma or Scarlet Bee Balm on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Sargent's on 2nd in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Then something bad happened. No, not some family feud. Max got sick with cancer and Lewis' Uncle Forrest bought out the grandfather's shares so he could focus on the one location. At that point, it became two separate businesses.

Lewis is the owner in Red Wing. His cousin Nick Sargent is now the owner of the two Rochester locations.

"There's no bad blood," Lewis said. "We root and champion each other as much as we can because we’re carbon copies of each other."

In fact, on Wednesday Lewis said he talked to Nick "yesterday about sourcing Black Hills spruce." The two businesses occasionally source some items together for buying power. "We’re so lucky to have such a great relationship," Lewis said.

One of the benefits of being separate is both businesses have different client demographics.

In fact, Libbey Heilskov-O'Reilly, assistant manager of Sargent's on 2nd, said the two Sargent's stores in Rochester have some differences. The Second Street store is more urban focused. Sargent's North is more landscaping focused. Though she emphasized whatever you want at one Rochester store you can get at the other. With one exception: "There's no coffee shop up there."

As for the split between Red Wing and Rochester, Heilskov-O'Reilly said there's one downside: "If you get a gift card at Red Wing, you can’t use it here and visa versa."

She added that the two parts of the extended family really do get along. "They have Christmases together and everything," she said.

And, Luke, lest you think your question is an outlier, Lewis said he gets your question almost daily at his store in Red Wing.

"Someone comes in and says, ‘Are you connected to the Sargent’s in Rochester?’" Lewis said. And he tells them yes, but also no.

