SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Self-checkout - $32 million paid for Rochester grocery

The Iowa-based grocery chain, Hy-Vee, sold its 90,000-square-foot store at 4200 West Circle Drive NW for $32. million on Jan. 19. As part of the deal, Hy-Vee agreed to lease the store back from the new owner, Inland Real Estate Group of Cos., for 20 years.

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
January 27, 2022 06:40 PM
Share

ROCHESTER - An Illinois real estate investment firm bought Rochester’s youngest and largest grocery store for $32.07 million last week and they didn’t even use coupons or Fuel Saver points.

The Iowa-based grocery chain, Hy-Vee, sold its 90,000-square-foot store at 4200 West Circle Drive NW on 10.5 acres on Jan. 19, 2021. The store, Hy-Vee’s fourth in Rochester , was built and opened in 2015.

The Oakbrook, Ill.-based Inland Real Estate Group of Cos. purchased the property under the name of Essential Net Lease Portfolio DST.

The full purchase price was $32,079,805.48. Inland paid an oddly repetitive $222,222.22 down payment to Hy-Vee.

Inland has purchased and sold other commercial property in the area over the years. It currently owns the Walgreens store on Civic Center Drive.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the deal, Hy-Vee agreed to lease back the store for 240 months or 20 years from Inland, according to state records.

The West Circle store was the last Rochester location that Hy-Vee owned. The grocery chain now leases all four Med City stores.

Also Read
071521-drone-downtown-rochester-0013.jpg
Business
Contract talks between Kahler hotels and union to start
Contract negotiations between the Kahler Hospitality Group and Unite Here Local 17 are scheduled to begin on Feb. 14 and Feb. 15. Local 17 represents 150 to 200 employees that work at KHG’s downtown Rochester hotels.
January 27, 2022 10:19 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Business
Stewartville industrial complex sold for $1.2 million
Hopkins, Minn.-based Pump & Meter Service, Inc. purchased a Stewartville industrial facility at 1205 Second Ave. NW for $1.2 million on Jan. 5. The office and warehouse complex houses Rochester Petroleum Equipment, which Pump & Meter acquired at the end of 2020.
January 26, 2022 04:02 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Med City hairstylist launches her own men's grooming salon
Adrienne Fisk opened her in-home salon, A&C Men’s Grooming, this week. Fisk, who has specialized in men’s grooming for the past 13 years of her 21-year career, is offering a full slate of male services, including haircuts, straight-razor shaves of faces and heads, beard trims and waxing.
January 25, 2022 02:58 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Load More

Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the West Circle store plus the land at $7.45 million for 2021-2022.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Related Topics: HEARD ON THE STREETROCHESTER
What to read next
Newsroom_2021_Hormel-Chili-Cheese-Keg-1024x572.1643289969.jpg
Local
Hormel Foods giving away first-ever chili cheese keg for Super Bowl
Fans have until Feb. 6, 2022, to enter the giveaway. The keg will be delivered to the winner on Feb. 13.
January 27, 2022 05:28 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff report
20211123-AMX-US-NEWS-MSP-AIRPORT-PREPARED-FOR-SIGNIFICANT-1-MS.jpg
Minnesota
Passenger traffic at Minneapolis-St. Paul airport rebounds, still lagging from pre-pandemic heights
Officials said the total number of passengers surpassed 25.2 million in 2021, a 69% increase over 2020, but still 36% lower than 2019.
January 27, 2022 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Nick Ferraro / St. Paul Pioneer Press
CERT Resource Center
Local
Rochester's Community Engagement Response Team begins new initiative in Southeast Rochester
CERT has rented an apartment at Edgewood Apartments. In that space, CERT and other partners will provide tutoring, conflict resolution and mediation as well as a space for residents to connect with resources like resume building, assistance in applying for needed benefits and resolving tenant-management issues.
January 27, 2022 04:19 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
072721-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-2230.jpg
Exclusive
Local
Kent Pekel weighs whether to seek permanent spot as head of Rochester Public Schools
"I have greatly valued my time in Rochester and my wife and I have grown to love this community," Pekel wrote via email. "I am waiting to make a final decision on applying for the permanent position as I consider two questions."
January 27, 2022 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer