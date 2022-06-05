SEMCIL plans to build an accessible indoor recreation center in Northwest Rochester

ROCHESTER — An area nonprofit has paid $1.14 million for land to build a new Rochester indoor recreation center that will be accessible to children and adults with disabilities.

Southeastern Minnesota Center for Independent Living , an organization that works with people of all ages with disabilities in an 11-county region, recently purchased 3.77 acres of land along Superior Drive Northwest between Badger Hills Drive Northwest and 35th Street Northwest.

The company acquired the land on May 18 from Northwest Investments of La Crosse, LLC , the real estate development arm of the Wisconsin-based Kwik Trip convenience store chain.

SEMCIL executive director Jacob Schuller, working with Jose Rivas of Rochester’s CRW Architecture and Design Group , is mapping out a vision of a 40,000-square-foot indoor recreation center designed to be accessible by children and adults of all abilities.

“If a child happens to be in a wheelchair or a parent of a child is in a wheelchair, the idea is for them to have the opportunity to play up at different levels. Many parents in wheelchairs can’t push their children on swings at the outdoor playgrounds,” said Schuller. “We'll have the necessary flooring, so people will be able to access the entirety of the play space, regardless of their disability.”

The hope is to break ground and start construction in the fall, possibly as early as September.

“We're toward the end of the early stages of designing it. We hope to have the bid out to general contractors in the next four to six weeks,” he said.

Once completed and open, the plan is to offer a variety of membership options for individuals and families who would like to use the center as well as day passes. Beside providing access to people who struggle to use traditional playground equipment, Schuller said this will also provide an active outlet for families of all kinds during the long Minnesota winter.

“I'm not saying we're going to be 100% accessible for every single person in every situation, but we’re going to make it as accessible as possible,” he said. ”I just want to stress that it's for everybody. I hope all the kids and parents are enthusiastic about the opportunity to have this type of environment to utilize at their leisure.”

