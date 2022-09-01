SEMMCHRA’s homebuyer education courses free for month of September

WABASHA — Entering the housing market with very little education on buying your first home? September may be the perfect time to enroll into homebuyer education courses as Southeastern Minnesota Multi-County Housing and Redevelopment Authority are waiving all fees for these courses all month long.

The classes, titled Home Stretch, cover multiple home buying topics such as working with a real estate agent, budgeting for home ownership, credit reports, scores and homeowner’s insurance among many others.

All SEMMCHRA courses are hosted virtually with registration available on their website . The free courses run from Sept 13 through Sept. 26, and the course on Monday, Oct. 10 is also free as it is the extension of the course beginning on Monday, Sept. 26. Attendance at both class sessions that are linked together to earn a completion certificate.

Applicants and interested parties looking for more information about SEMMCHRA’s home ownership programs, contact Tressa Sauke at 651-565-2638, ext. 204 or at tsauke@semmchra.org .

