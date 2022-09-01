Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Read Today's Paper Thursday, September 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

SEMMCHRA’s homebuyer education courses free for month of September

All SEMMCHRA courses are hosted virtually with registration available on their website.

6 Money Tips for Buying a Home
First time homebuyers looking to learn about the process can register for free classes in September through SEMMCHRA.
Contributed
By Post Bulletin staff report
September 01, 2022 01:13 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

WABASHA — Entering the housing market with very little education on buying your first home? September may be the perfect time to enroll into homebuyer education courses as Southeastern Minnesota Multi-County Housing and Redevelopment Authority are waiving all fees for these courses all month long.

Also Read
20220830_112201.jpg
Business
Northwest Rochester industrial complex sold for $1.96 million
Valleyhigh Commons LLC, led by David Haeuszer of Orlando, Florida, purchased the 44,000-square-foot complex at 1304 and 1310 Valleyhigh Drive NW on Aug. 26. The buildings are located between the Colonial Lanes bowling alley and the Rochester Meat facility.
August 30, 2022 01:41 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Heard Around Rochester Podcast logo
Business
Heard Around Rochester: Creamery grows in small town of Hart; Comedy club returns to Rochester
New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.
August 26, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Load More

The classes, titled Home Stretch, cover multiple home buying topics such as working with a real estate agent, budgeting for home ownership, credit reports, scores and homeowner’s insurance among many others.

All SEMMCHRA courses are hosted virtually with registration available on their website . The free courses run from Sept 13 through Sept. 26, and the course on Monday, Oct. 10 is also free as it is the extension of the course beginning on Monday, Sept. 26. Attendance at both class sessions that are linked together to earn a completion certificate.

Applicants and interested parties looking for more information about SEMMCHRA’s home ownership programs, contact Tressa Sauke at 651-565-2638, ext. 204 or at tsauke@semmchra.org .

Related Topics: REAL ESTATEHOME AND GARDEN
What to read next
Yashica Shenay Thomas
Local
Austin woman charged with murder in March overdose death in Mower County
A 22-year-old Austin man was found by family members in their Austin home after he allegedly died from a fentanyl overdose. Now a 43-year-old Austin woman is facing a murder charge with prosecutors acussing her of selling the man the drugs that killed him.
September 01, 2022 01:28 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
RPD - ARREST REPORT.png
Local
Rochester man arrested on warrant found with 75 suspected fentanyl pills
A 24-year-old Rochester man was pulled over and arrested for a warrant, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Law enforcement said they found 75 pills suspected of containing fentanyl.
September 01, 2022 10:56 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Scam graphic
Local
82-year-old Rochester woman loses $3,600 in scam
August concludes with a final scam of $3,600 stolen from a Rochester woman. This adds to the hundreds of thousands of dollars Rochester residents have been scammed out of this month.
September 01, 2022 10:47 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Olmsted County Emergency Response Unit
Local
How did law enforcement bring in a Pine Island man unharmed after being shot at?
The Emergency Response Unit in Olmsted County responded to a standoff Aug. 20. The man, Michael Molitor, 37, of Pine Island, fired several shots at law enforcement. Molitor, an Army veteran with a 2006 deployment in Iraq, is asking the court to let him go to a veteran focused treatment center in Texas.
September 01, 2022 10:37 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson