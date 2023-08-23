Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 23
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Business

Service Restoration purchased a new Rochester base for $1.8 million

Service Restoration, which has operated a Rochester location since 2018, recently paid $1.8 million for a 59-year-old industrial building at 1734 15th St. NW. The firm's team of 10 moved there.

Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Today at 10:00 AM

ROCHESTER — A Minnesota-based disaster recovery firm — Service Restoration — has a new address for its Rochester office after paying $1.8 million for a northwest complex.

Service Restoration, which has operated a Rochester location since 2018, recently purchased and moved to a 59-year-old industrial building at 1734 15th St. NW.

“We do all disaster restoration services, including fire, water, mold, board-ups, biohazard and rebuilds,” is how General Manager Stacy Brown described Service Restoration’s services. “We offer 24-hour emergency services.”

Read more from Jeff Kiger

The Med City operation moved from its previous base at 1928 32nd Ave. NW.

“We have been in Rochester about five years. We're hoping to grow here, so we’re hiring,” added Brown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the name of Integrity Commercial Capital, Service Restoration closed the deal to acquire the 22,000-square-foot complex from 1734 Building LLC of Rochester on July 21.

The seller, which purchased it in 2020 for $1.12 million, was led by Nate Metzger. Metzger is the general manager of the Home Collective, which previously operated the former TLC Surfaces counter top business there.

Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the 1734 15th St. NW property at $1.15 million for 2023-2024.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What To Read Next
phillip eugene turner
Local
Rochester man convicted of attempted murder charge for shooting girlfriend in the head
1h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: August 20-26, 2023
3h ago
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Oronoco School House Events Building.JPG
Members Only
Business
Oronoco couple restores life to former schoolhouse
4h ago
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


080423-Wasnt Me Bar
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
How do national artists headline concerts in a small Southeast Minnesota town?
4d ago
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
crispy-lutefisk-steam-bun.jpg
Members Only
Lifestyle
Some delicious fare at the Minnesota State Fair
4h ago
 · 
By  Holly Ebel
Your Style - Tawonda Burks
Members Only
Lifestyle
RAEDI's Tawonda Burks travels in 'Mom-preneur' mode
5h ago
 · 
By  Anne Murphy
Soldiers Field Pool
Local
Soldiers Field Park improvements ramp up
16h ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen