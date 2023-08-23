Service Restoration purchased a new Rochester base for $1.8 million

ROCHESTER — A Minnesota-based disaster recovery firm — Service Restoration — has a new address for its Rochester office after paying $1.8 million for a northwest complex.

Service Restoration, which has operated a Rochester location since 2018, recently purchased and moved to a 59-year-old industrial building at 1734 15th St. NW.

“We do all disaster restoration services, including fire, water, mold, board-ups, biohazard and rebuilds,” is how General Manager Stacy Brown described Service Restoration’s services. “We offer 24-hour emergency services.”

The Med City operation moved from its previous base at 1928 32nd Ave. NW.

“We have been in Rochester about five years. We're hoping to grow here, so we’re hiring,” added Brown.

Under the name of Integrity Commercial Capital, Service Restoration closed the deal to acquire the 22,000-square-foot complex from 1734 Building LLC of Rochester on July 21.

The seller, which purchased it in 2020 for $1.12 million, was led by Nate Metzger. Metzger is the general manager of the Home Collective, which previously operated the former TLC Surfaces counter top business there.

Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the 1734 15th St. NW property at $1.15 million for 2023-2024.