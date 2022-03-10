Sexist behavior is sexual harassment

Dear Dave,

Recently, I accepted a position at my company as an administrative assistant. I should have known there would be sexual behavior problems, because some of the talk that I heard in my interviews came from managers that did not mind making sexist comments in front of me. I wanted the job so badly, and I thought that maybe the problems would go away. Well, they haven’t, and the women in the company are treated like sexual objects by almost every manager. Should I quit or just cope with this environment?

K

Your sexist dilemma is all too common and is deplorable — and it spells out the fact that you are trying to make career progress and achieve work satisfaction in a very difficult male-dominated environment that wreaks of sexual harassment. I feel sorry for you and your female colleagues. I also am angered that your “Neanderthal managers” just don’t get it and practice these behaviors.

In legal terms, sexual harassment is any unwelcome sexual advance or conduct on the job that creates an intimidating, hostile, or offensive working environment. In real life, workplace sexual harassment ranges from repeated offensive or belittling jokes to a workplace full of offensive pornography (creating a hostile work environment) to an outright sexual assault.

ADVERTISEMENT

To be fair and correct, it is not just the female population that suffers in sexist cultures; there are many companies that have the opposite problem: The male worker population works with and for women that treat them like sexual objects. Men reading my words may be thinking, “That Dave is nuts; it would be fun to have women coworkers and managers display sexist behaviors.” Well, the truth is, many men feel abused by sexist treatment. and they realize it stands in the way of their being promoted. That is why all sexist “punching bags” must speak up.

Overt displays of sexism such as what you describe are often suffered by well-intentioned women that just want a chance to do their jobs and grow their careers — and they don’t want to cause any trouble or to get their sexist managers and coworkers in trouble. Sadly, many women will just put up with a sexist environment, because they don’t want to get fired for being “activist agitators” working to change sexist environments. No good deed goes unpunished.

You and your company are responsible

I believe that there are preventative measures that your company should practice such as only hiring individuals that possess and display the values, behaviors, attitudes, and actions that align with what your company wants to portray. For instance, it is crucial to conduct necessary background checks before on-boarding someone. Hiring right to begin with prevents inappropriate behaviors.

Also, your company should be responsible in communicating the right values in the orientation program, training sessions and workshops, as well as through leadership advocacy. You have a right to approach your senior management and report how sexist remarks come into almost all conversations, whether formal or otherwise, because this behavior has become the status quo. The good ol’ boys' or girls' sexist behaviors must not exist and should not be allowed to fester.

Addressing the problem

There are a number of things that you should do to protect yourself. Initially, you can try telling the harasser(s) to stop. Although this confrontation may be difficult for you, it is often the most effective way of dealing with harassment. You're more likely to be successful if the harassment hasn't gone beyond things like off-color jokes, inappropriate comments about your appearance, or distasteful cartoons posted on the company bulletin board.

Clearly saying you want the offensive behavior to stop is important, because it lets the harasser know that the behavior is unwelcome and hurtful. It is also a crucial first step if you later decide to take more formal action against the harasser. If the harasser(s) ignores your requests to stop, or if you are uncomfortable and fearful talking to the harasser face to face, speak to your manager about the problems. If need be — write a brief letter to HR stating that the behavior offends you and must stop. Be sure to keep a copy.

Collect as much detailed evidence as possible about the harassment. Be sure to save any offensive letters, photographs, cards, or notes you receive. Also, keep a detailed journal about incidents of harassment. Include the names of everyone involved, what happened, and where and when it took place. If anyone else saw or heard the harassment, note that as well. Be as specific as possible about what was said and done — and how it affected your well-being, and your job performance.

Be professional and maintain your composure and your determination to bring the harassment to a halt. As much as I hate to say this, if you have done all you can to stop the problem and you do not receive appropriate assistance, you may need to look for work elsewhere. You are entitled to perform your work without sexist treatment and there are good companies that will allow you to do so.

ADVERTISEMENT

Contact Dave Conrad with questions or comments at conradd@augsburg.edu . Conrad is an associate professor of business at Augsburg University in Rochester.