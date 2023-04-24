Shauna Anderson believes in the power of coffee and relationships. Her papa helps bring people together, too

PINE ISLAND — As a coffee drink creator, Shauna Anderson loves to talk coffee — even on a vacation.

When she discovered a coffee trailer on a camping trip, Anderson brewed up the idea of a year-round coffee trailer and opened her mobile business in October 2021.

With her family’s love of coffee, the name came easily: Papa’s Roast Coffee Trailer. Her father, better known as Papa or Steve Severson, started his coffee roasting business as a hobby in 2016 and grew to a wholesale seller for Anderson’s business. Anderson said she’s lucky to have these roasting and family relationships, and Severson said, “it’s fun working with your family.”

“Our family has always been extremely close,” Anderson said. “It’s just important to us to recognize the role and not the name, and the role papa is that’s who he is to us now, he’s our kid’s Papa.”

On Saturdays, the father-daughter duo works the drive-thru at Pine Island Cooperative Works , where individuals can rent commercial kitchen space. While pulling espresso shots and creating coffee drinks, Severson smiles at the conversations Anderson shares with customers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Every person that came through that drive-thru, I thought she knew them, the way she talked to them. I mean, ‘How you doing? Well, how’s your day going?’ And then I’d hear her say, ‘Well, have you been here before?’” Severson said. “And I realized that she didn’t know the people.”

After years of working together at the family’s former landscape business, opening the Rochester Men’s Salon in 2014, and roasting and tasting coffee, Anderson said the coffee trailer “is our way of connecting.” The family has long enjoyed coffee time together, though, as they visited Caribou Coffee every weekend. Anderson took her first steps into the coffee industry when she got a job at Caribou at 16 years old.

“(Papa) has taught us how coffee can bring people together,” Anderson said. “Something that brings all of our family together as adults is tasting different coffees, and recognizing the true flavors.”

Shauna Anderson, owner of Papa's Roast coffee trailer, chats with a customer while making their coffee Friday, April 21, 2023, at Greenwood Plants in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

While answering questions on her vision of Papa’s Roast and the menu, Anderson drank in the aroma of a new creation: hot chocolate muffins. The muffins come as a request from customers but they also follow the scent of Anderson’s business philosophy, where relationships are her favorite flavor.

“It really makes you realize how those little things can make a big difference,” Anderson said of the coffee and conversations she has with employees at Spectrum’s Bandel location.

She works at her coffee cart on most Tuesdays and Thursdays with one other employee. Anderson said her menu ranges from a white mocha to a s’mores mocha, lavender cold foam and beetroot latte. New flavors will rotate on a monthly basis with fun and healthy combinations.

“(The employees at Spectrum) look forward to coming to me and I think that is one of the warmest feelings,” Anderson said. “They treat me just like one of their team members. They treat me a part of their family.”

The coffee trailer also pops up at events in Olmsted County and the Rochester Farmers Market. The mobile trailer comes with daily lessons, Anderson said, including driving the trailer, monitoring a generator and the lack of insulation for winter. The trailer closes in late fall each year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anderson said the challenges push her to continue growing. She hopes to expand her hours at Pi-Co and guide entrepreneurs in starting their own coffee trailers. And after retiring from IBM at the end of 2023, Severson plans to increase his roasting time, selling retail coffee beans and making drinks alongside Anderson.

“It’s everything about (making coffee). It’s the conversations with people. I don’t get bored making the same drinks all the time. I love pulling the shots, I love mixing the drinks, I love the presentation of the coffee,” Anderson said. “But the relationships that you’re able to build while feeling good about the drinks that you’re putting out there is huge.”

For a weekly schedule of the coffee trailer’s locations, visit the Papa’s Roast Facebook page.

Shauna Anderson, owner of Papa's Roast coffee trailer, brings a customer their drink Friday, April 21, 2023, at Greenwood Plants in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin