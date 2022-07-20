Sierra Club rep questions Mayo Clinic’s climate commitment despite new green initiative

ROCHESTER — As Mayo Clinic pledges to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 50% within 10 years, one local environmental activist applauds the effort but wonders if it goes far enough to make up for Mayo’s long involvement in the oil and gas industry .

Mayo Clinic recently joined the Better Climate Challenge, an initiative launched by the U.S. Department of Energy that encourages organizations to set ambitious goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

It is committing to cutting “certain greenhouse gas emissions” by 50% and reducing energy use by 20% within 10 years. Participating in the challenge means Mayo Clinic will develop and submit a plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, publicly share its results and report its greenhouse gas emissions data annually over the next 10 years.

"This commitment represents a critical step in Mayo Clinic's effort to create a healthier environment," stated Mayo Clinic’s Green Committee Chair Dr. John Dillon in the announcement of the project. "Commitment to the Better Climate Challenge marks a pivotal moment in Mayo Clinic's sustainability journey. Meeting this target will be challenging. However, with teamwork and investment, I am confident Mayo Clinic will achieve the goal.”

To reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Mayo Clinic will focus on reducing energy use, transportation and other emissions, such as from anesthetic gas and refrigerant.

Any reduction of emissions by Mayo Clinic and its peers could go a long way. Health care is considered to be responsible for an estimated 8.5% of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S., according to the Health Affairs policy journal.

Rick Morris , Rochester’s Sierra Club organizing representative and clean energy campaign organizer, thinks this could be a good step for Mayo Clinic.

“I applaud them and thank them for taking steps to reduce their carbon footprint, even a little bit. But I would ask why they're taking this step and ignoring the far more glaring, far more egregious, and far more powerful climate emissions that result from their owning a fossil fuel business,” he said.

Morris is referring to Mayo Clinic’s wells in Texas and Oklahoma that are pumping out thousands of gallons of oil and millions of cubic feet of natural gas, earning $101 million in revenue in 2021 . Mayo Clinic tallied $15.7 billion in revenue that year, so oil and gas production accounted for 0.6% of its overall revenue.

Rick Morris, Rochester clean energy organizer for Sierra Club's North Star Chapter

The oil and gas production is under the umbrella of Latigo Petroleum LLC and BWL Holdings, based in Texas. The oil and natural gas wells are mostly in the Texas panhandle. Mayo Clinic inherited the Texas property from Barbara Woodward Lips in 1997. The clinic and other investors formed Latigo to manage the fossil fuel holdings in 2013 and then BWL in 2015.

Longtime oilman Kirk Edwards leads both Latigo and BWL. Current and retired Mayo Clinic executives work with both companies as directors.

Mayo Clinic also owns 4.8 million shares of Texas-based Black Stone Minerals LP, the largest independent oil and gas mineral and royalty interest owner in the U.S.

When asked why Mayo Clinic continues to own, operate and even drill more oil and gas wells as it works to reduce the carbon footprint on its campuses, Mayo Clinic responded with a statement.

“Mayo is fully committed to the initiative and will work across the organization to identify areas of reduction and develop solutions to create a healthier environment,” wrote Mayo Clinic spokesperson Kelley Luckstein. “The investment in Latigo Petroleum LLC was a result of a bequest by a generous Mayo Clinic patient. All proceeds from investments are used to support Mayo Clinic's humanitarian mission of compassionate patient care, vital research, and education.”

That answer did not clarify Mayo Clinic’s position for Morris.

"I'm of two minds. … Any sort of initiative that targets hospitals and makes their buildings more efficient, I think, is really good. On the other hand, there's also the concept of greenwashing, which is a very big problem in the environmental space. Big companies and corporations do some token environmental gesture, get applauded for it and the public and the press turn a blind eye to all the other emissions and pollution that far outweigh their token efforts,” he said. “So for me, the question is whether this is a genuine, good step forward, or whether this is another case of greenwashing by a multi-billion dollar organization.”

