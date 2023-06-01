99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Small businesses take home big money in state loan program

Two businesses in Red Wing, one in Rochester and one in LeRoy were part of the program that will ultimately send $100 million to businesses in Minnesota.

Nanodropper
Rochester start-up Nanodropper is one of four Southeast Minnesota businesses named by the state to receive a small business loan and part of a DEED loan program that will eventually spread $100 million to businesses across Minnesota.
By Staff reports
Today at 2:41 PM

ROCHESTER — Four Southeast Minnesota businesses were part of an initial disbursement of nearly $5 million in state-guaranteed loans for small businesses.

On Wednesday, May 31, 2023, Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development announced nearly $5 million in loans for 22 small businesses across Minnesota. The loans are part of a larger $100 million State Small Business Credit Initiative program intended to help small businesses grow and succeed.

“Small businesses are at the heart of our communities, our workforce, and our state’s economy. By investing in small businesses, we’re investing in one of our state’s greatest assets,” Walz said. “This funding will bolster small businesses and help Minnesota’s economy continue to grow and thrive.”

Find more news important to you

The loans announced Wednesday come from two of the SSBCI programs DEED is implementing: one to help companies purchase automation equipment to increase productivity in light of Minnesota’s historically tight labor market, and another to help innovative seed- and early-stage technology businesses take off and grow.

As part of the Automation Loan Participation Program , DEED makes companion loans to cover financing gaps and expand opportunities for businesses purchasing machinery, equipment or software to increase productivity and automation. The program targets businesses with fewer than 500 employees. Companion loans from DEED must be matched at least 1-to-1 with private financing secured by the borrowing company.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Automation Loan Participation Program, $1,885,951 was allocated to seven businesses, with the two largest loans going to a pair of Southeast Minnesota businesses: Steuart Contract Packaging of Le Roy in Mower County, and Food Service Specialties of Red Wing. Both companies received loans of $500,000.

The Growth Loan Fund Program saw 15 businesses receive a total of $3,030,000. To qualify for the program, businesses must raise private equity in order to qualify for loans. Applicants state how much equity they intend to raise, then have 12 months to do so. If they achieve their goal, DEED provides a loan based on 20% of the total amount of equity investment raised in the funding round. Among the recipients were Nanodropper of Rochester, which received $120,000, and SAB Co. Software of Red Wing, which received $100,000.

“Small businesses are critical to Minnesota’s economy — they employ three-fourths of our workers, create innovative products and services, and enliven our corporate community,” said DEED Temporary Commissioner Kevin McKinnon. “DEED's goal is to help small businesses launch, expand and thrive in Minnesota, and our SSBCI loan programs help more companies enjoy success.”

Both programs are still taking applications.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Goat 1.jpg
Business
Byron goat farm open for snuggles, yoga and more
May 31, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Noah Fish
Asked and Answered - Robin Hoelzle
Community
Robin Hoelzle on balancing 125 Live, cookie business
May 30, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Betty Sue's Better Brew Cafe Closing
Business
Betty Sue's Better Brew Cafe in Pine Island to close at the end of June
May 29, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Shining A Light For Madeline
Local
On her 27th birthday, the family of Madeline Kingsbury asks people to share information on her disappearance
June 01, 2023 02:55 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
austin public schools
Local
Austin Public Schools fires district administrator for sexual harassment
June 01, 2023 02:42 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
1A Golf Meet
Prep
Future PGA pro Fishbaugher, Fillmore Central, sweep Section 1A titles
May 31, 2023 11:57 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
1A Golf Meet
Prep
Hershberger's 'warrior' mentality helps Fillmore Central repeat as section champion
May 31, 2023 11:13 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman