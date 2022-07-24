Smoothest bourbon around town? Customers rave about Four Daughters' new bourbons

SPRING VALLEY — Four Daughters Winery may have a good business problem on hand. Their newest in-house drink is competing with their most famous in-house drink as the best they have to offer.

Two weeks ago on Saturday, July 9, Four Daughters opened its new tasting room, the Traditionalist, to the public to try their original and high rye bourbons, and nine cocktail mixes they offer.

“That grand opening was the busiest I've ever seen it here,” said Justin Osborne, director of operations at Four Daughters. “It was our best day ever. For how much blood sweat and tears went into this thing, that was definitely one of the high points of my career here.”

Four Daughters has continued to see new customers come in for the bourbon both locally and nationally. Stephen and Ciara Maetze of Memphis, Tenn., are planning to move to Rochester in November but stopped into Four Daughters to try their new bourbon on a summer trip to the area.

“It was probably one of the better tasting bourbons we've had in a while, and we try a bunch of different whiskies often,” said Stephen Maetze. “We tried the BlackBerry Smash and it blended nicely. It was more refreshing and there was never any burn, it went down real smooth.”

“It’s our first time here in person,” said Ciara Maetze. “We’ve had Loon Juice in stores before and we came here to buy a case today. We also got to check out the barrel room today while trying out the bourbon which was really nice.”

The Maetzes were not the only out-of-towners at Four Daughters this weekend who tried something new with their bourbon.

Lifelong friends Brian Graettinger, Bard Macky, and Jim Vaux from Waverly, Iowa, made Four Daughters their first pit stop for a weekend trip to Rochester breweries.

“We’re more beer enthusiasts, but this bourbon is really good,” said Macky.

The "Blackberry Smash" with classic bourbon, blackberry, citrus, mint, and ginger beer is seen on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Four Daughters Vineyard and Winery near Spring Valley. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

The trio, along with other friends, have gotten together every summer for 20 straight years for road trips to MLB ballparks across the country, but shifted the destinations to breweries after making it to all 30 over the years. The stop at Four Daughters for Graettinger, Macky and Vaux was a nice change for their annual “Man Trip” from their usual tastings as they described.

“There's really no distilleries in our area,” said Vaux

“They're starting to be cideries and breweries near our homes. We really enjoyed the original bourbon here today and it was very smooth,” said Graettinger.

The general consensus among all bourbon tasters is that the bourbon at Four Daughters is the smoothest they've had, either ever or in a long time. Much of that smoothness can be attributed to how the bourbon is made from corn that comes from their own backyard.

The corn that is used to make the bourbon at Four Daughters comes from the fields that surround the property as owners, Gary and Vicky Vogt, have had the land in their family for more than 75 years.

The old-fashioned is just how one would expect. With a slice of an orange included, it's the perfect balance of sweetness and taste of bourbon leaving an aftertaste that doesn’t make one have great distaste for what they had drank. The old-fashioned goes well with the old-fashioned cheeseburger for anyone looking to have something to eat with their bourbon.

For the Vogts, getting word to spread around Rochester as well as among out-of-towners is the goal for Four Daughters.

For Osborne, who is originally from the Twin Cities, he feels a sense of fulfillment with his job everyday in his second home as he shared.

“I've adopted this area. ... I like the people here. This is where my friends are, this is where half of my family is, and I think it adds something that Rochester didn't necessarily have before," Osborne said. "I feel like I'm contributing something to society.”

