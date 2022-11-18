Sneaker City steps up into a new space in northwest Rochester

ROCHESTER — The Med City’s high-end sneaker shop has a new spot to sell its Jordans, Dunks and Yeezys.

Sneaker City recently moved its wall of sneakers and clothing into a new 1,300-square-foot space at Suite 104 at 3780 Marketplace Drive NW. That puts it in the same commercial center with Chipotle and Verizon, near Rochester’s north Target store .

Owner Steve Olander opened in the new spot Nov. 5, 2022, after a one-year run at Apache Mall and some time as an underground store before that.

As the name suggests, the store specializes in authenticated hard-to-find sneakers for collectors, athletes and fashion enthusiasts. That includes Jordans, Nike’s Kobe Bryant shoes, Yeezys and Dunks.

“It's something that I truly believe that the community needed, especially for the younger target audience. People see these types of shoes, but they are really hard to find in general and even harder to find them authenticated,” said Olander. “So combining those two things is really what makes this business special. People have really embraced us with what we're bringing to the community.”

He said the average pair of sneakers cost around $300, though the store does have a $2,000 pair on the shelf on the high end of the range.

In addition to the shoes, Sneaker City also carries lines of clothing like Vlone, Bathing Ape and Supreme.

While this move wasn’t originally in the plans, Olander said he is really happy with the slightly larger storefront with an open layout that makes it easier to display the sneakers and clothes as well as providing space for customers to comfortably hang out.

Meanwhile, he is working on turning a pop-up Sneaker City location in Mankato into an established store.

“We're trying to control the southern half of Minnesota. We just want to build our name here,” said Olander.