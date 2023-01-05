Social Security office to move to downtown Rochester later this year

ROCHESTER — Rochester’s Social Security Administration office is moving downtown in late 2023.

The regional Social Security office, based at 2443 Clare Lane NE, is preparing to move to a new home in the Associated Bank building at 206 S. Broadway in downtown Rochester. The Social Security was based at Prow Plaza at 401 16th Ave. NW prior to moving to Clare Lane in 2008.

Social Security Regional Communications Director Doug Nguyen explained what is on the way for the office, which has a team of 17 in Rochester.

“Social Security field offices generally have a 10-year lease on their space. Within two years of the lease ending, we assess the need of the current facility to determine if an office can continue to efficiently and effectively serve the public in their present space,” he wrote. “During this assessment process, we work closely with the General Services Administration to find the best possible space that best suits our service delivery needs.”

That process resulted in the choice of the skyway-connected Associated Bank building, which is owned by Bloom International Realty . Bloom, which is based in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, paid $7.7 million for the seven-story building in 2013.

ADVERTISEMENT

At one point, Bloom intended to demolish the building as part of a larger development plan. That resulted in many long-time tenants, like the Dunlap & Seeger law firm and Exhibitor Magazine moving out. Associated Bank remained, though it reduced its space in the building.

Bloom’s plans for a $178 million Rochester riverfront development eventually faded away leaving them with a mostly empty building.

Rochester’s Cornerstone Management Services, formerly known as Oxford Management, is working for Bloom to attract tenants back to the recently renovated building.

While building permits show that some construction will begin soon on the new office, the move is not expected to happen in the short-term.

The lease of the Clare Lane space will conclude at the end of September. When asked about the timeline for the move, Nguyen wrote, “The estimated occupancy period is towards the end of the year.”