Sometimes distractions can't be helped, but they can certainly be mitigated

Does anyone remember the Diet Coke commercials on TV back in the day? You know, the shirtless construction workers that cause mayhem within the office building for anyone who glanced out the window?

Imagine women walking into closed elevator doors when they assumed they were open, or how huge stacks of paper (who carries huge stacks of paper around anyway) would flutter to the ground as the secretaries walked into door jams while trying to catch a glimpse.

Ring a bell? Well, in reality, trying to get work done while there is construction being down inside or outside your building is headache material, not drooling material (generally speaking).

One of these frustrating moments happened just this week. While on the phone with a receptionist trying to make an appointment for my son, I could hear a faint beeping sound. It reminded me of when the servers would go down in an office I worked in, so I asked, “Is something happening in your server room?” I smiled to myself when she responded, “No this sounds like it is a little further back.”

About a minute later, I heard a gentleman’s voice interrupt our conversation to let her know one of his crew members had tripped the alarm while working toward the back of the building. Of course, she apologized and let me know she would call back shortly once the alarm situation was handled. This meant she needed to call the company that monitors the alarms and let them know it was false. Had she not done this, the business would have incurred a charge for sending an officer to check the building.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later that day, when we were once again on the phone, she said this has been two days in a row.

Earlier this spring, the same office building was undergoing repairs on the outside of the building which created daily interruptions for weeks. One day the parking lot was unavailable due to the bucket truck taking up the spots. For several days anyone who was coming to the office had to park quite a way away, which is an inconvenience but not terribly bad.

For those working on the inside, however, the loud hammering and drilling caused more than just a literal headache. Talking with clients on the phone was nearly impossible without yelling in a nice manner or losing focus. On a more personal level, the receptionist shared, “Sometimes I hear the drill and it gives me flashbacks to a less-than-pleasant trip to the dentist.”

Over the past two weeks, the road directly below the windows of my office have been under construction. Being a mother, I am pretty good at tuning out the noise, but occasionally the noise distracts me, and I need to stand up and watch for a bit.

Receiving advance warning or notice of upcoming construction is the best way to combat the distractions as one is allowed to prepare. However, construction companies are not always able to pinpoint who should receive notice, and most likely, many people would be missed.

If the noise is that bad, maybe the office is able to send their workers home for the duration, but that isn’t always possible. Here are just a few tips that may help drown out the noise:



Weather stripping where air can get in (which means sound is traveling through).

Ear plugs for when you are not on the phone (or a pair that one would wear at the gun range).

Lastly, be polite and kind with the workers (even though it is driving you mad), chances are they will reciprocate the kindness and maybe produce a little less noise when possible. It’s a two-way street with this type of situation at work.

Kristen Asleson is owner of Midwest Virtual Assistants. Send comments and ideas to news@postbulletin.com .