Southeast Minnesota workforce development forum returns in-person April 27

ROCHESTER — With the goals of building, invigorating and investing in workforce development throughout southeast Minnesota, the Workforce Development Forum is being hosted on April 27.

A series of breakout sessions and keynote speakers, including President of the National Association of Workforce Boards Ron Painter and President of Personnel Dynamics Consulting Group and the Best Places to Work program Gerry Hoeffner, will showcase the event. The event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Rochester International Event Center, 7333 Airport View Drive SW.

The forum will also highlight the Best Places to Work award recipients.

While admission is free, the Workforce Development, Inc., Southeast Minnesota Workforce Development Board and Winona Workforce Development Board request people register on the Eventbrite website.