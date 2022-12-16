Southeast Minnesota's municipal liquor stores did well in 2021

KASSON — Across Minnesota, municipal liquor stores saw a slight increase in profits in 2021, per a new report from the state auditor's office this week. In Southeast Minnesota, all but one liquor store made a profit last year, and managers say their 2022 numbers are looking good, too.

"I was really surprised when I saw those numbers yesterday myself," said Charlie Phillips, manager of West Concord Municipal Liquor.

Municipal liquor stores that operate on-site bars, such as in West Concord, saw a huge rebound in on-sale profits in 2021 compared to 2020, when on-site consumption slumped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All but one liquor store in the region made a profit in 2021; The Corner Store Bar in Spring Grove netted a $26,000 loss in 2021. Last month, the Spring Grove City Council voted to close the liquor store in June 2023, according to the Fillmore County Journal.

Last year, Kasson Liquor Store led the area's municipal liquor stores in net profits, making $124,016, or 7.3% of its total sales.

"The year where the restaurants were closed, we were crazy busy," Cathy Pletta, manager of Kasson Liquor, said. "Last year, we were still working at a very good pace, but people wanted to get out, so they were trying to get to the restaurants as much as they could."

The off-sale only operation had stronger profits in 2020 — $170,850 — due to more consumers purchasing alcohol to drink at home rather than at a bar or restaurant. Pletta said despite a tough economy and major road construction near the store this year, Kasson Liquor is "clipping along at a very positive pace" for 2022, and a remodel is in the store's future.

"The city council just approved a remodel and mechanical updates for the building," Pletta said. "We'll be doing that going forward starting in 2023."

For some on-sale and off-sale liquor stores, increased on-sale revenues made a quite difference in 2021. West Concord Municipal Liquor lost more than $43,000 in 2020.

City License Type Net Profit in 2021 Kasson Off-Sale Only $124,016 Kenyon On- and Off-Sale $82,819 Mazeppa On- and Off-Sale $72,544 Caledonia Off-Sale Only $59,400 West Concord On- and Off-Sale $34,468 Medford On- and Off-Sale $31,119 Spring Grove On- and Off-Sale -$26,385

Phillips credits former manager Beth Hodgman for turning things around in 2021, even with limited hours due to lingering COVID restrictions. The store earned $34,468 in net profits for 2021.

"We got a lot of improvements into this building," Phillips said. "We got a whole new floor, and we got an outdoor patio that we put in. Now, we're open seven days a week, so that's why the numbers are so high — we have a good clientele here."

Phillips predicts the store will be in the black again for 2022.

"We have a good group of bartenders now, and we're open seven days a week," he said. "The numbers at the end of this year will really be pretty good."

For a small town like West Concord, Phillips said the liquor store plays a role in attracting traffic and business to the community.

"The liquor store has provided sewer and water projects for the city, new blacktop, curbs and gutters," Phillips said. "We've done a lot of work."

In Kasson, $16,000 was transferred out of the liquor store's accounts to be put toward city projects in 2021. Recent allocations for those liquor store profits include funding Kasson firefighters' pensions and building new tennis courts, said Pletta.

"That's what my profits do," Pletta said. "They allow this council to do things without affecting the taxpayers."