Southeast Rochester pharmacy to close its doors for good

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
March 23, 2022 01:11 PM
ROCHESTER – Southeast Rochester is closing a stand-alone pharmacy this week.

Hy-Vee is closing its Hy-Vee HealthMarket pharmacy and retail shop at 18 Ninth St. S.E., on the corner of South Broadway. The last day open will be Friday.

When the pharmacy closes at 6 p.m. Friday, it will “merge with Barlow Plaza Hy-Vee. Prescriptions will be automatically available at the Barlow Plaza Hy-Vee pharmacy with no interruption in service.”

The one full-time employee at the Hy-Vee HealthMarket has been offered a position at another location, according to Hy-Vee.

The Iowa-based grocery and pharmacy giant took over that location in 2019 when it acquired the Weber & Judd chain of pharmacies , then Rochester’s oldest health care business.

Weber & Judd, which dated back to 1862 before Dr. William W. Mayo arrived in Rochester, turned the 2,000-square-foot building into a pharmacy in 2014.

The 49-year-old Ninth Street building, which spent many years as a Pizza Hut, had housed the Azteca Mexican restaurant prior to the transition to becoming a pharmacy.

The future of the building or what type of business might replace the Hy-Vee HealthMarket in the location is unknown.

It is owned by Mini-Center, LLP, which lists the headquarters of Rochester’s Titan Development and Investments as its address. Titan is led by Rochester developer Andy Chafoulias.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

