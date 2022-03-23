Southeast Rochester pharmacy to close its doors for good

ROCHESTER – Southeast Rochester is closing a stand-alone pharmacy this week.

Hy-Vee is closing its Hy-Vee HealthMarket pharmacy and retail shop at 18 Ninth St. S.E., on the corner of South Broadway. The last day open will be Friday.

When the pharmacy closes at 6 p.m. Friday, it will “merge with Barlow Plaza Hy-Vee. Prescriptions will be automatically available at the Barlow Plaza Hy-Vee pharmacy with no interruption in service.”

The one full-time employee at the Hy-Vee HealthMarket has been offered a position at another location, according to Hy-Vee.

The Iowa-based grocery and pharmacy giant took over that location in 2019 when it acquired the Weber & Judd chain of pharmacies , then Rochester’s oldest health care business.

Weber & Judd, which dated back to 1862 before Dr. William W. Mayo arrived in Rochester, turned the 2,000-square-foot building into a pharmacy in 2014.

The 49-year-old Ninth Street building, which spent many years as a Pizza Hut, had housed the Azteca Mexican restaurant prior to the transition to becoming a pharmacy.

The future of the building or what type of business might replace the Hy-Vee HealthMarket in the location is unknown.

It is owned by Mini-Center, LLP, which lists the headquarters of Rochester’s Titan Development and Investments as its address. Titan is led by Rochester developer Andy Chafoulias.

