Southeast Rochester trailer park being put up for auction

ROCHESTER – Want to own a manufactured home and RV park?

An upcoming auction will sell a longtime Med City property — Bob’s Trailer Court at 1915 Marion Road SE. Rochester-based Maas Cos. recently announced that it will manage the sealed bid auction. Bids must be submitted by 4 p.m. July 21,2022.

The property will be sold as one piece. That includes a 24-pad manufactured home and RV park with 13 park-homes on 2.975 acres plus a 1,734 square-foot single family home.

The Maas announcement described the auction as “a perfect opportunity for a new owner to redevelop the site to multi-family housing or to buy an open and operating mobile home and RV Park.”

Potential buyers can inspect the property from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12 or Tuesday, July 19. Inspections can also be done by appointment or virtually.

Scott Kramer and the Pennsylvania-based TSJ Parks LLC acquired the property for $1.3 million in June 2021.

The court was a site of controversy earlier this year as it struggled to evict tenants.

