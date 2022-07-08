SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Southeast Rochester trailer park being put up for auction

Bobs.JPG
Randy Petersen / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
July 08, 2022 04:13 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER – Want to own a manufactured home and RV park?

An upcoming auction will sell a longtime Med City property — Bob’s Trailer Court at 1915 Marion Road SE. Rochester-based Maas Cos. recently announced that it will manage the sealed bid auction. Bids must be submitted by 4 p.m. July 21,2022.

The property will be sold as one piece. That includes a 24-pad manufactured home and RV park with 13 park-homes on 2.975 acres plus a 1,734 square-foot single family home.

The Maas announcement described the auction as “a perfect opportunity for a new owner to redevelop the site to multi-family housing or to buy an open and operating mobile home and RV Park.”

Potential buyers can inspect the property from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12 or Tuesday, July 19. Inspections can also be done by appointment or virtually.

Scott Kramer and the Pennsylvania-based TSJ Parks LLC acquired the property for $1.3 million in June 2021.

The court was a site of controversy earlier this year as it struggled to evict tenants.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

