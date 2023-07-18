6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tuesday, July 18

Business

Spam releases maple as its newest permanent flavor

The sweet and savory maple flavor was introduced as the 11th permanent variety of Spam and hopes to expand the meals options Spam can compliment.

Hormel Foods announced a new maple-flavored SPAM on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
By Staff reports
Today at 11:55 AM

AUSTIN — Spam introduced maple as its 11th permanent flavor to the public Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Spam was first made in 1937 by Hormel. Eleven permanent varieties of the pork-based food have been created since its existence, but maple is notably different from the others due to its sweeter taste. This is the first permanent addition to the flavor lineup since 2015.

“For 86 years, the Spam brand has introduced a unique variety of products, aligning our great flavors with consumer trends and feedback,” said Lisa Selk, vice president of marketing for the Spam brand. “When recent research showed a resurgence of cooking breakfast at home and an unwavering consumption of maple products, we knew it was time to create Spam maple flavored. And as a permanent addition to our lineup, we can’t wait to see the culinary creations our fans cook up for breakfast and beyond.”

The other 10 varieties include: classic, lite, less sodium, with bacon, oven-roasted turkey, hickory smoke, hot and spicy, jalapeno, teriyaki and tocino.

Hormel hopes the new maple-flavored Spam "unites sweet, natural maple flavoring with the savory goodness of Spam classic, giving fans a delicious and complementary addition to any meal."

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
