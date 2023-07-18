Spam releases maple as its newest permanent flavor

AUSTIN — Spam introduced maple as its 11th permanent flavor to the public Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Spam was first made in 1937 by Hormel. Eleven permanent varieties of the pork-based food have been created since its existence, but maple is notably different from the others due to its sweeter taste. This is the first permanent addition to the flavor lineup since 2015.

“For 86 years, the Spam brand has introduced a unique variety of products, aligning our great flavors with consumer trends and feedback,” said Lisa Selk, vice president of marketing for the Spam brand. “When recent research showed a resurgence of cooking breakfast at home and an unwavering consumption of maple products, we knew it was time to create Spam maple flavored. And as a permanent addition to our lineup, we can’t wait to see the culinary creations our fans cook up for breakfast and beyond.”

The other 10 varieties include: classic, lite, less sodium, with bacon, oven-roasted turkey, hickory smoke, hot and spicy, jalapeno, teriyaki and tocino.

Hormel hopes the new maple-flavored Spam "unites sweet, natural maple flavoring with the savory goodness of Spam classic, giving fans a delicious and complementary addition to any meal."

