Business

Spectrum/Charter to pull plug on business telemarketing center

Employees at Spectrum say company officials met with them on Thursday to announce that their Spectrum Business telemarketing center in the Rochester Technology Campus is shutting down on Aug. 28.

APC_0327.jpg
Spectrum Business is shutting down its telemarketing center in the Rochester Technology Campus.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Today at 12:56 PM

ROCHESTER — Spectrum/Charter Communications is pulling the plug on a business telemarketing center based on the Rochester Technology Campus , which could impact an estimated 50 employees.

They were told that they could transfer to South Carolina, Texas or Florida to continue to work as telemarketers, according to employees at the meeting. The employees were also offered the opportunity to apply for hourly positions at Spectrum’s other Rochester sites, including the 5720 Bandel Road NW complex and 3993 Heritage Place NW office.

“As part of our ongoing work to serve customers more efficiently, we are transitioning the work done at our small Rochester telemarketing center to larger centers, effective Aug. 28,” wrote Spectrum spokesperson Jay Saunders about the changes in Rochester. “Virtually all the employees have been offered roles at our video repair call center, located in the same Rochester business park. Employees at the center are eligible to apply for any role with the company for which they are qualified. Any employee who does not have a new position by the time the center closes will be eligible for comprehensive severance benefits.”

Saunder did not immediately answer questions about how many employees work in the Spectrum Business telemarketing center or how many people Spectrum employs in total in Rochester.

These changes seem similar to S pectrum's elimination of its Rochester business-to-business call center in 2019 . It was estimated that it affected up to 200 employees, according to insider estimates.

Spectrum/Charter originally started leasing space on the former IBM campus at 2900 37th St. NW in 2014, when it leased two 40,000-square-foot buildings, Building 002 and Building 333. The Spectrum Business call center is based in Building 005.

Spectrum Business employees who were in the briefing meetings say that officials said that while this was one of the company’s more successful centers, the change is due to difficulty finding employees in Rochester.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others.
