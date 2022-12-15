Spyhouse becomes newest Twin Cities business to expand into Rochester

ROCHESTER — With no shortage of places to grab a cup of coffee in Rochester, a Twin Cities-based business entered the fray this week in Med City’s bustling coffee scene.

Spyhouse Coffee was established in 2000, but has yet to venture outside the Twin Cities until now. The move to Rochester was first announced at the end of October. Kevin Wencel, Spyhouse market president, said the choice of Rochester came down to opportunity.

“We are connected with 601 Hotel Partners, who owns and operates TownePlace Suites, and they were looking for something in the vacant space in that corner spot. We looked at that opportunity for probably about a year. Most of it was just coming to an agreement with 601 that if we were going to launch a Spyhouse that we needed the space that was authentically Spyhouse,” said Wencel.

While Spyhouse's move to Rochester was exciting for the Wensel and ownership, local residents with barista experience saw an opportunity as well. Kiley Delaney, coffee lead for the Rochester location, applied for the job five minutes after it was posted on LinkedIn.

“Spyhouse is an industry leader in what they do," Delaney said. "They take a lot of pride in their quality, their sustainability and their inclusivity. They're super pertinent to things like environmental standards are up to par and making sure that they're paying fair wages.”

One thing Spyhouse is experimenting with at its Rochester location that has never been done at any of their Twin Cities locations is serving craft beer.

“There was some infrastructure already in place there with tap lines in the location," Wencel said. "It seemed to organically make sense for that location, and a great opportunity for us to see how that will be received.”

There are Twin Cities and greater Minnesota craft beers on tap at Spyhouse, but also local breweries as well.

“We have 30 different craft beers available and have started out with a few Kinney Creek and LTS beers to serve something local,” said Delaney.

Being located inside the first floor of the Marriott Towneplace Suites off of Second Street Southwest puts Spyhouse firmly between the Saint Marys Hospital campus and downtown. With a partnership already in place with 601 Hotel Partners, the locale made the move all the more ideal for Spyhouse to draw in customers.

“We have a subway entrance just down the block, so we’re hoping to get some traffic in from there. Soon there'll be a design feature with a sign that mimics a train station on one of our east windows, so we’re really excited about that,” said Delaney.

While Rochester certainly has a thriving competitive coffee market, Wencel believes Spyhouse will fit in well with newcomers while still respecting what other shops already offer.

“I think that what's great about the Rochester specialty coffee community is that there's room for us to come in there. You have folks like Café Steam and Fiddlehead that have done a fantastic job of representing the specialty coffee community there. And I think that we're just really excited and humbled to be able to be part of that community and to add to it,” said Wencel.

Spyhouse is open weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends.

