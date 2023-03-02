St. Cloud bridal shop purchases Mestad’s Bridal and Formal Wear

ROCHESTER — Longtime Rochester Bridal and Formal Wear shop, Mestad's, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy just a month ago , and a new purchaser has come in to buy the company.

Celebrations Bridal and Formal Wear out of St. Cloud, Minn., has purchased Mestad's for the sum of $100,000 according to a document filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Minnesota on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

A representative of Celebrations Bridal shared with the Post Bulletin that ownership cannot comment on the purchase at this time.

The notice of sale filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Minnesota noted that all outstanding bridal dresses that had been ordered prior to Mestad's closing will be fulfilled with customers. This includes all orders from suppliers and those in transit to the store’s location in Barlow Plaza.

Further information on when outstanding orders will be fulfilled or when Celebrations will reach out to customers on these orders has not yet been provided publicly. No updates have been made to Mestad's website or its Facebook page as of publishing.

The outstanding orders with Mestads customers waiting to be fulfilled total $32,849.90 worth of merchandise according to the notice of sale.