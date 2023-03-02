99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

St. Cloud bridal shop purchases Mestad’s Bridal and Formal Wear

One of Rochester's oldest bridal stores has been purchased under new ownership after filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy a month ago.

IMG_1710.jpg
Mestad’s Bridal and Formal Wear closed down due to bankruptcy on Feb. 1, 2023, and customers have not had full answers as to what will happen to their orders on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rochester.
Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
March 02, 2023 03:08 PM

ROCHESTER — Longtime Rochester Bridal and Formal Wear shop, Mestad's, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy just a month ago , and a new purchaser has come in to buy the company.

Celebrations Bridal and Formal Wear out of St. Cloud, Minn., has purchased Mestad's for the sum of $100,000 according to a document filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Minnesota on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Also Read
20230302_092217.jpg
Business
Med City restauranteur to bring a taste of Korea to downtown Rochester
Rochester restaurateur Sammi Loo, who owns Mezza 9 Cafe and Ootori Sushi, wants to start something new in the former Hefe Rojo/Newt's building at 216 First Ave. SW.
March 02, 2023 01:30 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Dover - Olmsted County map.png
Local
Two injured in Highway 14 crash near Dover on Wednesday
Both drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries in the afternoon crash.
March 02, 2023 10:25 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Local
Today's Headlines: Rochester legislators back medical aid in dying bill
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
March 02, 2023 07:46 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe

A representative of Celebrations Bridal shared with the Post Bulletin that ownership cannot comment on the purchase at this time.

The notice of sale filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Minnesota noted that all outstanding bridal dresses that had been ordered prior to Mestad's closing will be fulfilled with customers. This includes all orders from suppliers and those in transit to the store’s location in Barlow Plaza.

Further information on when outstanding orders will be fulfilled or when Celebrations will reach out to customers on these orders has not yet been provided publicly. No updates have been made to Mestad's website or its Facebook page as of publishing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The outstanding orders with Mestads customers waiting to be fulfilled total $32,849.90 worth of merchandise according to the notice of sale.

Celebrations Bridal and Formal Wear

1171 6th St NW, Rochester, MN 55901

celebrationsbridalandformalwear.com

Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
Theodore Tollefson is a business reporter for the Post Bulletin. He is originally from Burnsville, Minn., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor's degree in journalism in December 2020. Readers can reach Theodore at 507-281-7420 or ttollefson@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Cascade Lake Park Tree Planting
Local
Olmsted County Soil and Water Conservation District plant and seed sale returns
March 02, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: February 26-March 4, 2023
March 02, 2023 11:04 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
screenshot-2023-02-28-20-23-43-08-56514063904998099a7290fdb861fa95.jpg
Rochester in Color
'I'm bringing more traditional 'Southern' or comfort food taste to where we live'
March 02, 2023 08:35 AM
 · 
By  Andre Crockett
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
State wrestling
Prep
Caledonia/Houston heading to Class A final; Kasson-Mantorville falls in semis
March 02, 2023 04:04 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
LAMB.GOPHERS.jpg
Sports
Byron's Lamb learning, loving life on top-ranked Gophers hockey team
March 02, 2023 02:33 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
TATE.PRITCHARD.jpg
Prep
Future Austin Bruins lead Lakeville South into its fifth straight section title game
March 02, 2023 12:05 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Freiberg Smith Boldon.png
Health
Rochester legislators back medical aid in dying bill: 'A really great reflection of compassion'
March 02, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden