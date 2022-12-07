SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, December 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Start planning now for Small Business Saturday for next year

Columnist Dean Swanson says XXX

Ask SCORE column sig
Opinion by Dean Swanson
December 07, 2022 09:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Small Business Saturday was created by Amex to help encourage consumers to shop small and help out local businesses. It was celebrated on Nov. 26 this year. With the event close in the rearview mirror, CEOs what they can do to have a better result next year. Here's some big points on which to focus small business success:

Digitize your business. The pandemic has been a catalyst for certain businesses and a wake-up call for others. Highlighting the importance of digitizing your business and having new channels for your customers to access your products or services. From the ability to order curbside pickup, new delivery options, bookable appointments, or an online shop, we’ve seen all forms of small businesses adapt.

Ensuring you have an up-to-date and modern presence that allows your customers to buy online is key to future business, even if you’re currently running a physical brick-and-mortar store.

Focus on your unique selling proposition. It can be tough competing with big brands and stores, but your differences can be your strengths. For example, focusing on the fact that you are small, family-owned, or you have local products.

Let your customers know why you are special and what makes your small business unique. One example of this is telling your brand’s story in your marketing efforts. You’ll be surprised how effective this can be. Understanding your selling point and marketing is critical to succeeding as a small business. Make sure you scream it from the metaphorical rooftops.

ADVERTISEMENT

Be social. Having a consistent brand presence can work wonders for your business. Using the right social media tools such as Hootsuite or Buffer, you can integrate with each of the major social media platforms and automate your posts to help maximize your social ROI and increase sales.

Broadcasting your involvement in SBS and creating promotions can entice even more sales, and is a great social media strategy for this sale day. In addition, using the hashtag #ShopSmall on your social channels in the coming weeks will increase awareness and help potential customers find you easily.

Consider gift cards. One thing that increases exponentially from consumers around the holiday season is the purchase of gift cards/certificates. With this in mind, there’s a huge opportunity for your business to develop gift cards to entice future purchases.

One of the major benefits of gift cards is they take the pressure off customers so they don’t have to pick an item right away. Offering an additional promotion on buying gift cards can also help increase your exposure and sales. An example could be when someone buys a gift card you can give them $5 additional gift credit for free. This can create a buzz around the promotion and spark more shopper’s interest.

Build partnerships. Supporting our communities is always important, but this year, it’s even more so. Finding ways to partner with other small businesses in your area can be a great way to improve your exposure and support other local owners.

An example could be partnering with a local charity. Working with these types of charities can create positive ripple effects and aid your local community in a plethora of ways.

Get ideas from your team. The beauty of smaller teams is that they are normally pretty tight-knit. Have a couple of meetings with your staff to get ideas and strategize how you are going to approach Small Business Saturday.

Making SBS a win for your team and a part of an overall group effort will help improve your chemistry and morale. A further incentive could be a staff bonus or a prize for whoever has the best idea.

ADVERTISEMENT

Create awareness. Creating awareness for Small Business Saturday can be done in a range of different ways, whether it’s via word-of-mouth, flyers, social media posts or a mailshot.

Interestingly, in recent years we have seen an increase in the successful use of email as a part of small business awareness campaigns. With roughly 250 billion emails sent every day and a ton of tools to use them effectively, it shouldn’t be hard to see why email marketing should still have a place in your strategy. If anything, email marketing can be more effective than social media.

Regardless of the method you choose, making sure your customers know you are part of Small Business Saturday is critical to improving your exposure and sales.

Dean Swanson is a volunteer Certified SCORE Mentor and former SCORE chapter chairman, district director and regional vice president for the North West Region.

Related Topics: SMALL BUSINESSASK SCORE
What to read next
Rush World
Business
With new turf field, Rush World scores as the foundation of Rochester's soccer scene
With a new addition, Rush World recently doubled in size, offering now two turf fields to help keep up with the demand of providing safe soccer space for all ages and backgrounds.
December 06, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Ramada by Wyndham
Business
New owners paid $3.72 million for a hotel on Rochester's South Broadway
Cactus Hospitality LLC, which is led by Vishal Patel, purchased the 145-room Rochester hotel previously called Ramada by Wyndham at 1625 South Broadway on Nov. 30, 2022. In the wake of the sale, the
December 05, 2022 03:14 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Harvey Mackay column sig
Business
The power of the human touch
Columnist Harvey Mackay says getting in the room is great, but being memorable in a positive manner is the goal.
December 05, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Harvey Mackay
Women at Work - Kristen Asleson column sig
Business
Occasionally, an organization needs to get strategic
Columnist Kristen Asleson says strategic planning meetings are vital, but they need rules to keep them on track.
December 03, 2022 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Kristen Asleson