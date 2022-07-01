State Board of Animal Health lifts ban on poultry exhibitions

ST. PAUL — Friday marked the end of the Minnesota Board of Animal Health’s ban on poultry exhibitions. The ban was first put in place in April due to the avian influenza outbreak that was first detected in Minnesota on March 25, 2022.

The ban did not allow for any poultry swaps, fairs, exhibitions or other public events where poultry birds could be brought together and potentially spread more cases of avian influenza.

Board of Animal Health Interim State Veterinarian Dr. Linda Glaser said, “We feel HPAI cases have slowed enough to allow poultry events to resume in Minnesota. We appreciate the patience and cooperation from everyone affected as we temporarily restricted these events to address the HPAI outbreak in our state.”

The state of Minnesota has not had a detected case of the avian flu in poultry flock since May 31 in Becker County. The Board of Health says it has occasionally detected avian flu in wild birds after that date, but has not reported them on their website. Any reported cases of avian influenza in wild birds get reported by the USDA.

Beginning Friday, July 1, bird owners throughout the state of Minnesota can begin signing up for local county fairs to have their birds on display and showcased.

ADVERTISEMENT