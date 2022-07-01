SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

State Board of Animal Health lifts ban on poultry exhibitions

Beginning Friday, July 1, bird owners throughout the state of Minnesota can begin signing up for local county fairs to have their birds on display and showcased.

Renting backyard chickens
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
July 01, 2022 10:52 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ST. PAUL — Friday marked the end of the Minnesota Board of Animal Health’s ban on poultry exhibitions. The ban was first put in place in April due to the avian influenza outbreak that was first detected in Minnesota on March 25, 2022.

The ban did not allow for any poultry swaps, fairs, exhibitions or other public events where poultry birds could be brought together and potentially spread more cases of avian influenza.

Also Read
Chez Bojji Kids Cooking Class
Local
Culinary creativity: Chef Bojji hosts annual cooking class for children
“There’s nothing that you can’t make. It’s all about being creative,” the chef Youness Bojji said.
June 26, 2022 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Squash Blossom Mead Tasting Room
Exclusive
Business
Make a 'bee'-line to your local Meadery
If you feel the need for mead, check out the new tasting room specializing in honey wine at Squash Blossom Farm near Oronoco.
June 25, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  John Sievers
Load More

Board of Animal Health Interim State Veterinarian Dr. Linda Glaser said, “We feel HPAI cases have slowed enough to allow poultry events to resume in Minnesota. We appreciate the patience and cooperation from everyone affected as we temporarily restricted these events to address the HPAI outbreak in our state.”

The state of Minnesota has not had a detected case of the avian flu in poultry flock since May 31 in Becker County. The Board of Health says it has occasionally detected avian flu in wild birds after that date, but has not reported them on their website. Any reported cases of avian influenza in wild birds get reported by the USDA.

Beginning Friday, July 1, bird owners throughout the state of Minnesota can begin signing up for local county fairs to have their birds on display and showcased.

ADVERTISEMENT

chicken-03.png
Exclusive
Business
40 million birds destroyed. How has the Avian flu affected Rochester retail and restaurants?
Another round of the avian flu erupted in February causing more than 40 million birds in North America to be infected and destroyed. This round of the avian flu has been part of the impact to poultry prices across the region.
June 24, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson

Related Topics: AVIAN FLUMINNESOTA
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
Theodore Tollefson is a business reporter for the Post Bulletin. He is originally from Burnsville, Minn., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor's degree in journalism in December 2020. Readers can reach Theodore at 507-281-7420 or ttollefson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Landing with MOU.jpg
Local
The Landing closes on $1.6 million purchase for future day center
A former Rochester pawn shop will be converted into a facility to help people struggling with homelessness.
July 01, 2022 10:34 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Police lights crash report
Local
Three people injured in suspected impaired driving crash Thursday in Rochester
An Eyota man was arrested following a suspected impaired driving crash that injured three people. A blood or urine draw was sent to The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for analysis.
July 01, 2022 10:08 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Shooting Crime Scene graphic
Local
Rochester police investigating shots fired Thursday night; no injuries reported
This marks the fourth reported shooting in Rochester in a little over a month.
July 01, 2022 09:54 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
four sisters farm
Local
Spend your Sunday dinner at Four Sisters Farm
Dinner on the Farm is hosting a dinner in partnership with Four Sisters Farm and Forager Restaurant and Brewery on Sunday, July 17, 2022.
July 01, 2022 09:36 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports