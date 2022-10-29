Stay positive when it's time to put thoughts onto paper

Whether you are writing or speaking, being negative is easy. Complaining is easy. Obviously, that’s why we see it everywhere in print, in speeches, on social media and all around us.

Now, am I saying we need to paint a perfect, rosy picture of the issues we speak of? Of course not, but positivity can be so much more effective and worthwhile.

Do you know how negativity and complaining affects you? As an example, when you are working on a project that includes writing for your boss or for your company, does your mind tend to wander and wonder, “I bet my boss is going to hate this, or this is all wrong, why am I wasting my time?” What you are doing to yourself, and others at work, is building anxiety. Anxiety is the most persistent mental health disorder in North America.

If your projects include writing, here is a way to not create anxiety. Start out with writing a rough draft — just get your thoughts on paper. Then, let it sit for a short while and come back to read the draft. As you read, light bulbs will go off in your head as to the changes you can make that will sound more positive and polished. Heck, keep coming to that draft as many times as you need.

Stop worrying about what others will think, if you do your best and keep it positive, you alleviate unnecessary anxiety. Every time you make changes to the draft, you will release another sigh of relief as your product becomes more polished.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bored at work? Does it sometimes put you in the mood to add a little drama to the world around you? When you write, does it feel mundane and like you have written the same thing over and over? Do not be the person who jumps online to add negative or dramatic comments or posts to social media. It is a dumpster that does not need fuel on its fire.

Instead of thinking of writing as a boring chore, treat it as a game, and make it fun again! Remember creative writing when you were a child? Take a minute and let your mind wander; do not be in such a hurry to write and be done. In addition to tapping into your inner-child’s creativity, think back on your own life situations and draw from those memories. Bring what you are writing to life.

Just this week, I noticed a post on social media that was a bit of a rant, a bit of a complaint, and a bit of creating drama. Over the past few years, my response would be in the comment field, and I would back space out and let it go.

But not this week. This week my comment wondered why one can’t investigate before ones complain or is negative. Why not find the answer or resolution and create a positive post that informs others of what you found out.

Oftentimes, these negative posts, articles, or columns come about due to frustration. Frustration stems from not knowing what to write, not knowing what to say or not even being able to get the first sentence down. So again, take the time to think about what it is you are writing about. If you are able, give yourself four 15-minute writing sessions. It will get better with each session. Your frustration with the situation you are writing about will ease and become more positive as you go.

Writing comes from feelings, but that does not mean your feelings need to be what is written. Manage your feelings, and then write. The finished product will be completely different than when you first started.

Kristen Asleson is owner of Midwest Virtual Assistants. Send comments and ideas to news@postbulletin.com .