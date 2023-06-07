Steve Lange named general manager of Post Bulletin

ROCHESTER — Five months after being named interim general manager at the Post Bulletin, Steve Lange has accepted the position on a permanent basis.

Lange, who has been with the Post Bulletin since 2000, is editor of Rochester Magazine in addition to serving as general manager. Over his years with the newspaper, he has worked closely with the Post Bulletin in various capacities, including writing the weekly Oddchester column for nearly a decade. He and his wife, Lindy, have three children.

“The Post Bulletin has been telling the stories of our community for 98 years, and I truly appreciate being part of this team,” said Lange. “We have the largest news-gathering staff in the region. We have a sales and marketing team that helps area businesses tell their stories. And we have a group of employees that care about this community.”

The newspaper, at 1700 Greenview Drive SW, is southeastern Minnesota's largest media organization, with 21 full-time journalists on its newsroom staff.

"Steve's consistent approach to leadership and strategy at the Post Bulletin has been notable," said Aaron Becher, vice president of newspaper operations for Forum Communications Co., which owns the Post Bulletin. "His influence as general manager will allow the Post Bulletin to continue its innovation efforts and enhance the opportunity to serve the greater Rochester community."

In other Post Bulletin news, Sydney Mook has joined the staff as news editor.

Prior to joining the Post Bulletin, Mook was the managing editor at the Grand Forks Herald. She also worked at The Dickinson Press in western North Dakota. Originally from northwest Iowa, she is a graduate of the University of South Dakota. In her down time, she enjoys attending concerts and watching sports.

Post Bulletin News Editor Sydney Mook on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

In addition, Sara Guymon recently joined the Post Bulletin as a business reporter.

Guymon was previously a business reporter at the Brainerd Dispatch. She graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Minnesota Duluth in 2022. She grew up in New Ulm, Minnesota.