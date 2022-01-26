Stewartville industrial complex sold for $1.2 million

STEWARTVILLE — As the next phase of a corporate ownership transition, a Stewartville industrial complex recently sold for $1.2 million.

Hopkins, Minn.-based Pump & Meter Service, Inc. purchased the facility at 1205 Second Ave. NW on Jan. 5. Pump & Meter, which made the deal under the name of LER, LLC, made a down payment of $300,000, according to state documents.

The office and warehouse complex houses Rochester Petroleum Equipment, which Pump & Meter acquired at the end of 2020. Besides Hopkins and Stewartville, Pump & Meter also has locations in Bemidji and Duluth as well as Chippewa Falls, Wis.

Rochester Petroleum Equipment, which was previously owned by Jerry Asmussen, is now a division of Pump & Meter. Asmussen Commercial Property LLC was the seller.

The 19,400-square-foot facility was built in 2002. Olmsted County estimated the total market value at $943,3000.

