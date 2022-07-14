Stop being an enabler as a leader and lead instead

Dear Dave,

I became a manager about a year ago, and it is something I always wanted. I wanted to develop a management style that helped my staff when needed and did not smother them with controlling and stifling practices. That was the way I started out my management career, and I still want that style today. However, I grew to be a manager that always stepped in and did my employees’ work, instead of letting my employees work things out on their own. I can’t stop myself from being this way. Help.

— R

Dear R,

OK, I have a good idea what is happening here. Let me first say this: Stop.

Your primary task as a leader is to build the skills and know-how of your employees. But for new managers, this can be especially challenging. Your job is not a popularity contest, and often you must prepare your staff as much as possible and then step back to let them work and learn.

Let’s take a look at what managers should be doing. First of all, managers must accomplish department objectives by managing their staff. Also, managers should plan and evaluate department activities. And a manager must maintain their staff by recruiting, selecting, orienting and training employees. Managers must also ensure that a safe, secure and legal work environment exists. And a manager develops personal and employee growth opportunities.

But, even more importantly, many managers lack the values, sensitivity and awareness needed to interact effectively with people all day long. The best managers fundamentally value and appreciate their people. They also excel at letting people know about their progress and their movement toward goals. I believe the best managers are culture-builders and work hard to maintain an inviting, motivating environment that assures employees that their input is desired, and that the workplace is “safe for thinking.”

Just stop it

Looking at the manager role descriptions above, I do not see anything about managers doing their employees’ work. Yes, a manager must be aware of floundering employees that need help right now — and the manager must step in to provide guidance — but again, managers must not get caught up in situations where the manager says, “Just give me your work and I’ll get it done; we haven’t got all day.” This management enabling is a gross error because the employee has learned nothing, and the manager is upset because she or he is behind schedule.

The problem is that, as a new manager, your management approach is quite possibly to be liked by your staff. You may even want to show your team why you deserve their respect and attention. As you dig into their strengths and weaknesses — and time is precious — you may even believe that you must fill the performance voids yourself. After all, it’s quicker and it’s easier to jump in and save the day. And, of course — no one can do the job as well as you can.

If you want to help your employees grow and become more self-sufficient, this will never happen if you put on your red cape and save the day. This means the next time you are tempted to solve a problem for any one of your team members, stop yourself. Turn it into a learning opportunity instead. You do not want to become a self-righteous know-it-all. But you should take the time to assess whether your help is needed, and your employees are struggling and giving you a look that says, “Somebody help me.”

The better option

I believe that you should “lead with questions” when determining the extent of your employees’ need for some sort of intervention. You can see it in their eyes when they are having problems that they believe they cannot solve. So, ask the right questions that do not shame employees.

Trust me, if you shame them even once in front of their peers, they may never come to you for help again — unless they need help with their resume for job searches.

When you approach an employee that obviously needs help or when someone comes to you with a problem, ask searching (probing) questions that do not embarrass your employee. For instance, if two employees get into an argument, you could start out asking both of the employees, in private, “Just to make sure I’m not missing anything, can you tell me what you were doing when the incident began?”

And, please, do not be ready to pounce on and “over-monitor” the person who took your job when you were promoted to a management position. This is a very real problem for managers.

Since they are so close to the work and so aware of what should be done, they tend to ride the employee who replaced them. It is difficult enough to learn a new job and it is especially difficult if the new employee feels the hot breath of the manager on the back of their neck.

Your primary task as a leader is to build the capabilities of your staff, because your success is ultimately determined by your team. When you perform your team’s work for them, rather than coaching and training them and helping them to grow, you will have a short career as a manager.

Contact Dave Conrad with questions or comments at conradd@augsburg.edu . Conrad is an associate professor of business at Augsburg University in Rochester.