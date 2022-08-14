SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Sunday, August 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Storage centers in Rochester and Austin sell for a combined $6.4 million

West Palm Beach, Fla.-based Storage Rentals of America recently purchased a Rochester storage facility for $4.39 million and an Austin one for $2.1 million from the Minneapolis-based storage chain KO Self Storage.

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
August 14, 2022 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A Florida company’s recent purchases of a Rochester storage facility for $4.39 million and an Austin one for $2.1 million shows that the business of storing stuff is still booming.

West Palm Beach, Fla.-based Storage Rentals of America purchased a 52,500-square-foot Rochester center at 1308 Hadley View Court NE on Aug. 8. The 27-year-old center features 12 buildings with 332 units as well as outdoor parking places to store boats and RVs.

Also Read
Joel Bigelow
Business
Joel Bigelow built more than homes
Builder/developer Joel Bigelow built more than 5,000 houses during his almost 40 years as the head of Bigelow Homes, but his peers say he is best known for building communities throughout southeastern Minnesota.
August 14, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Heard Around Rochester Podcast logo
Business
Heard Around Rochester: High profile restaurant visit; big anniversary for Rochester business
New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.
August 12, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

SROA bought the Med City facility from the Minneapolis-based storage chain KO Self Storage. KO purchased the property for $3.46 million in February 2021.

Olmsted County estimated total market value for the property at $2.72 million for 2022-2023.

The Rochester deal comes on the heels of a very similar one in Austin, where SROA paid $2.1 million for another KO Self Storage center.

ADVERTISEMENT

That facility at 2801 W. Oakland Ave. was sold by KO on July 28. It features five buildings with 170 units.

In the wake of the deals, Storage Rentals of America now owns 22 storage compounds in Minnesota.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Related Topics: HEARD ON THE STREETROCHESTERREAL ESTATE
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard on the Street," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Jeff at 507-285-7798 or jkiger@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
listos preschool
Local
Second annual Butterfly Fest spreads its wings in downtown Rochester
Listos Preschool and Childcare hosted the second event to teach about the connection butterflies have to the U.S. and Mexico.
August 13, 2022 06:43 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
john colbert workout
Local
CrossFit gym honors Byron man killed on Mother’s Day with hero workout
John Colbert was remembered at Progression Fitness Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, with the highest honor a gym can give: a Hero Workout.
August 13, 2022 05:51 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Hormel Institute
Local
Austin-based organizations fuel funding for Hormel Institute cancer research
In its latest internal grant cycle, the Hormel Institute in Austin awarded $540,000 in research grants. The funds came from community fundraising efforts.
August 13, 2022 01:53 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Seneca Site
Local
What's the price for the Seneca site? Olmsted County commissioners expect to discuss Tuesday
Titan Development and Investments submitted top-ranked proposal for county-owned property, which appears to require sale of part or all of the Southeast Rochester site.
August 13, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen