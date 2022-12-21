Storage firm ramps up Rochester presence with $5.7 million facility buy

ROCHESTER — A Fargo, N.D. firm recently added to its Rochester footprint with a $5.7 million purchase of a Bandel Road storage center.

Five Star Storage , under the name of FSS Rochester Safeway Storage LLC, bought Safeway Storage at 5812 U.S. Highway 52 North on Dec. 15, 2022. The five buildings with 447 storage units are located on Bandel Road Northwest.

The deal included $979,981 for personal property, including $855,000 for “Goodwill” and $122,550 for “Non-compete,” according to the state sale documents.

Rochester-based Partner Storage LLC, which purchased the facility in 2015 for $1.2 million, sold Safeway to Five Star.

Five Star, which has more than 30 facilities in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, entered the Rochester market in 2021 by constructing a 12-building facility at 5812 U.S. Highway 52 North. It is located near Ninth Street Northwest on 3.9 acres between U.S. Highway 14 and Pendant Lane Northwest.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We purchased Safeway because we want to expand in Rochester given its strong growth and local economy, similar to others in which we operate. We really like Safeway’s visibility off Highway 52 and it now gives us convenient locations to serve our greater Rochester customers on both the north and west sides of town,” wrote Five Star Storage President Jake Hendricks when asked about the acquisition.

Five Star plans to upgrade the former Safeway facility with new signage and paint as well as adding new security and convenience technology to bring it up to the company’s standards.

“The biggest immediate improvement will be the involvement of our professional management and operations team, who work hard every day to further our company purpose: ‘Making a positive impact in our communities by providing reliable, convenient and innovative space,’” he wrote.

This deal brings Five Star’s tally of storage units in Rochester to about 1,000.

“We plan to continue our expansion in Rochester through both acquisition and development. Five Star Storage remains committed to becoming a community asset for years to come,” added Hendricks.