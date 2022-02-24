SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Stress-free dog groomer to open South Broadway shop

Christine Olson, a certified Fear Free dog groomer, is opening Christine's Pampered Pooches within the Pooches and Palomas space at 2116 S. Broadway.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
February 24, 2022 12:09 PM
ROCHESTER — These are stressful times for people as well as their pets.

A visit to the groomer can be particularly stressful for some dogs. Christine Olson hopes her new Rochester business can make a visit to the groomer a better experience for dogs.

Olson, a certified Fear Free dog groomer, is opening Christine's Pampered Pooches within the Pooches and Palomas space at 2116 S. Broadway.

“It's just a different grooming experience for the dogs. I'm trying to make it as positive as possible for the dogs and for their owners,” she explained. “And with it just being me, it makes it easier to build a bond with clients and the dogs.”

Christine's Pampered Pooches will give each animal one-on-one attention without a collection of other animals awaiting their upcoming appointments.

Her plan to ease into things with a “soft opening” in early March with the goal of being fully up and running by April 1.

This project came about when Pooches and Palomas owner Dani White outgrew much of the space and started doing much of her dog training at a nearby farm. White, who opened Pooches and Palomas in 2020, also manages the Because of Bonsai dog rescue organization.

While White still uses the Broadway spot as a base of operations and a retail store for dog gear and her signature cocktail mixes, she realized the unused space could be used for another business.

White knew Olson was looking for a place to open a business. Since the spot was previously occupied by 4 Paws Paradise dog grooming, Christine's Pampered Pooches was a good fit for the Broadway space.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Related Topics: HEARD ON THE STREETROCHESTERMEMBERS-ONLYPETS
