Success blooms at Café Aquí

Relaxing with a cup of coffee just reached a whole new level at Café Aquí.

Sargeant's on 2nd, located at 1811 Second St. SW, is home to Café Aquí, a coffee shop that — if the growing crowd each morning might suggest — has become a go-to addition to the nursery and landscaping retail shop better known for annuals, perennials and pots in which to plant them. Opened just last year, Café Aquí with its coffee, pastries and other goodies is another reason to stop by Sargeant's. In that year, word has spread about the coffees as well as the relaxing ambiance.

The cafe itself is the brain child of Shawn and Michelle Fagan, a perfect fit for the couple who are both passionate about coffee. Michelle in fact has been a coffee-lover for as long as she can remember, even going to Las Vegas to help her brother with a coffee catering business.

"Coffee runs in her veins," says Shawn.

Having the best high-end coffee available is one of their goals at Café Aquí. After much research and tasting, the Fagans have one of the best coffee roasters in the country supplying their beans, JBC roasters from Madison, Wisconsin.

"I guarantee the cup you have will be one of the best you've had," Shawn said. "We train our staff so that they know exactly how to prepare the different selections to highlight the flavors."

Along with its coffee, Café Aquí is also known for its scones, the perfect companion to an espresso. A local baker prepares the dough, which is then frozen and baked daily at Café Aquí. The scones, too, are a best seller.

Interestingly, the recipe used is one created by Shawn.

"I was so bored during the pandemic, I had to find something to do," he said.

That "something" turned out to be baking scone recipes. In fact the one served is his recipe, and it is delicious. Try the blueberry. Another baked item is pao de queijo, a Brazilian cheese bread, small and round with a dense texture. Additional offerings are in the works.

Matthew Bihner and Renee Lechner are surrounded by greenery while taking advantage of Café Aquí's seating in the Sargent's on Second greenhouse Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Not a coffee drinker? There is a selection of teas, both hot and cold, as well as smoothies and cold summery beverages made with special syrups, all made in-house. Craving something cold and sweet? You'll want to try their award-winning ice cream from the Chocolate Shoppe in Madison. The vanilla was recently recognized as one of the best in the country.

While the coffee is enough to bring you back, the ambiance is also a big part of its appeal and success. There is seating in the main part of the cafe but there are also bistro-sized tables and chairs here and there throughout Sargeant's as well as several patios making for intimate spaces to visit with a friend or just read, or have some quiet time for yourself. This is not an in-and-out sort of place.

The Sargeant connection? The Fagan's are long-time close friends with Nick through their children as well as playing together in an adult soccer team. The idea of a high-end coffee shop gradually developed as they spent time together, and now here it is, an oasis in our busy worlds.

Morning scones

(A delicious recipe, but not Café Aquí's special recipe.)

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

3 tablespoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

5 tablespoons butter, chilled

1 cup heavy cream

1/3 cup currants (optional)

Preheat oven to 425. In a bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, sugar and salt. With a pastry blender quickly cut in the butter until the mixture looks like coarse meal, crumbly. Add currants, if using, and mix around gently. Stir in the heavy cream until dough starts to form. Place dough onto a floured counter top or cutting board and knead until it comes together in a ball, 10 seconds. Dough will be slightly sticky. Pat into an 8-inch circle, then cut into wedges. Brush tops either with a little cream or melted butter, then sprinkle a little sugar over. Place on a cookie sheet and bake until scones are light brown. Cool on wire rack. Serve warm or at room temperature. For a blueberry version, omit the currants and add a cup of blueberries to the flour mixture, before adding the cream.

