Sun Country's new Rochester flights are direct, but you have pick the right ones

I am not getting answers from Sun Country on this one. When Sun Country set up shop in Rochester, they announced non-stop service to Mesa/Phoenix starting in February 2022. The flights available in February and beyond involve a non-stop bus ride to MSP. Is this a long term plan or will there eventually be flights from RST to ASA or PHX? Any help would be appreciated. Thanks! -- Paul

So I need to start this answer with a confession. Even someone with a staggering intellect like myself found the Sun Country flights a bit confusing. Not a lot, but a bit. Seeing a bus icon as part of a flight plan was disorienting.

The short answer to your question (where’s the fun in that?) is that Sun Country is actually offering nonstop, direct flights between Rochester and Arizona, as well as Florida, starting in February.

However, that's not a seven-days-a-week deal.

Erin Blanton, Sun Country Airlines communication manager in Minneapolis, took me by the hand and walked me through the options and explained why you might be seeing a bus or van icon pop up when trying to find a way to somewhere warmer.

“The nonstop flights are indeed nonstop, direct flights out of RST however, they only operate on specific days. For example, RST to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers (RSW) begins on Feb. 3, 2022, and operates twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays. RST to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) begins on Feb. 4, 2022, and operates twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays,” wrote Blanton.

The bus ride to Minneapolis comes into play if you want to fly on a different day.

“If a guest tries to book a flight to Fort Myers (RSW) on a Monday, for example, there are no nonstop flights available. They will, however, have the option to book their flight out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) and transportation will be provided from Rochester to MSP via our partner Landline bus service,” she added.

In Rochester, that means a Landline Select SUV will pick you up at your home or office and take you directly to the Minneapolis airport for your Sun Country flight. This service carries up to four passengers. This is booked as sort of a package deal as part of the plane ticket.

Sun Country passengers in Duluth who want to fly out of Minneapolis have a Landline Bus as their choice, while St. Cloud flyers can choose a people mover van under the name of Landline Express.

I hope your travels are safe and take to someplace warm.

