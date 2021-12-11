SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Sun Country's new Rochester flights are direct, but you have pick the right ones

Paul is wondering if Sun Country is really delivering on its pledge to offering nonstop flights

Answer Man logo
By Answer Man
December 11, 2021 07:00 AM
Share

I am not getting answers from Sun Country on this one. When Sun Country set up shop in Rochester, they announced non-stop service to Mesa/Phoenix starting in February 2022. The flights available in February and beyond involve a non-stop bus ride to MSP. Is this a long term plan or will there eventually be flights from RST to ASA or PHX? Any help would be appreciated. Thanks! -- Paul

So I need to start this answer with a confession. Even someone with a staggering intellect like myself found the Sun Country flights a bit confusing. Not a lot, but a bit. Seeing a bus icon as part of a flight plan was disorienting.

The short answer to your question (where’s the fun in that?) is that Sun Country is actually offering nonstop, direct flights between Rochester and Arizona, as well as Florida, starting in February.

However, that's not a seven-days-a-week deal.

Erin Blanton, Sun Country Airlines communication manager in Minneapolis, took me by the hand and walked me through the options and explained why you might be seeing a bus or van icon pop up when trying to find a way to somewhere warmer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The nonstop flights are indeed nonstop, direct flights out of RST however, they only operate on specific days. For example, RST to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers (RSW) begins on Feb. 3, 2022, and operates twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays. RST to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) begins on Feb. 4, 2022, and operates twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays,” wrote Blanton.

The bus ride to Minneapolis comes into play if you want to fly on a different day.

“If a guest tries to book a flight to Fort Myers (RSW) on a Monday, for example, there are no nonstop flights available. They will, however, have the option to book their flight out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) and transportation will be provided from Rochester to MSP via our partner Landline bus service,” she added.

In Rochester, that means a Landline Select SUV will pick you up at your home or office and take you directly to the Minneapolis airport for your Sun Country flight. This service carries up to four passengers. This is booked as sort of a package deal as part of the plane ticket.

Sun Country passengers in Duluth who want to fly out of Minneapolis have a Landline Bus as their choice, while St. Cloud flyers can choose a people mover van under the name of Landline Express.

I hope your travels are safe and take to someplace warm.

Send questions for the Answer Man to answerman@postbulletin.com .

Related Topics: TRANSPORTATIONANSWER MAN
What to read next
Smith Schafer
Business
Med City accounting firm ready to move out of downtown to northwest
Smith Schafer, one of the largest accounting firms in Minnesota, is moving its team to the second floor of a recently completed Rochester office building at 2575 Commerce Drive NW on Jan. 8.
January 05, 2022 06:01 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
BIZ-TOPPS-EISNER-MLB-GET
Business
Michael Eisner sells Topps sports trading card company after losing key licenses
Eisner has owned Topps, the company synonymous with sports trading cards, since 2007 through his investment firm Tornante Co.
January 05, 2022 01:15 PM
 · 
By  Ryan Faughnder / Los Angeles Times
BIZ-CANNABIS-SALES-ILLINOIS-TB
Business
Illinois recreational cannabis sales set record in December, hit $1.38 billion for the year
The state’s 110 dispensaries sold more than 30 million weed products during 2021, with nearly a third of the recreational cannabis revenues generated by out-of-state customers, according to the state.
January 05, 2022 09:51 AM
 · 
By  Robert Channick / Chicago Tribune
010522.B.FF.SALESTAX
Business
Minnesota communities still capturing sales tax revenues despite ‘Amazon effect’, new research finds
The growth of online shopping and its effect on local taxes was a cause for concern among civic leaders. New research has shown those concerns are largely unfounded.
January 05, 2022 08:11 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Evanella