Super Fresh in Austin closed as new ownership takes over

AUSTIN – The longtime bakery and floral shop Super Fresh closed this week as the ownership keys transfer hands from Jim Stiles as he enters retirement on Nov. 1.

The new ownership of Super Fresh has yet to be announced, but the bakery and floral shop is currently closed until new ownership takes effect on Nov. 1.

Super Fresh has been up for sale since 2017. When Stiles first announced his retirement earlier this year, the future of the store remaining open looked uncertain as Stiles retirement date approached. That has since changed with new ownership taking over next month. Any changes to store hours for the reopening have yet to be announced.

In June, before Stiles found new ownership to take over his store of 42 years, he talked about what he will miss the most come retirement.

“I've been very lucky over the years to have just wonderful employees. Without them, it wouldn't be anything at all. They have all been fantastic and wonderful. And the group we have now is just among the best I have had. They're just awesome,” said Stiles.

