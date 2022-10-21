SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Friday, October 21

Business
|
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Super Fresh in Austin closed as new ownership takes over

After months of looking for new ownership, Super Fresh Produce, Bakery and Floral shop has found someone to take over once current owner, Jim Stiles, retires on Nov. 1.

Super Fresh Produce and Garden Center
Jennifer Forbes, who works in the bakery at Super Fresh Produce and Garden Center, helps customers June 30, 2022, in Austin, Minnesota. After more than 40 years, owner Jim Stiles is selling the store and retiring. The garden center will close in September and Super Fresh Produce and Bakery will be open during their normal business hours until the beginning of November or if a buyer is found.
Post Bulletin file photo
Theodore Tollefson
October 21, 2022 03:52 PM
AUSTIN – The longtime bakery and floral shop Super Fresh closed this week as the ownership keys transfer hands from Jim Stiles as he enters retirement on Nov. 1.

The new ownership of Super Fresh has yet to be announced, but the bakery and floral shop is currently closed until new ownership takes effect on Nov. 1.

Super Fresh has been up for sale since 2017. When Stiles first announced his retirement earlier this year, the future of the store remaining open looked uncertain as Stiles retirement date approached. That has since changed with new ownership taking over next month. Any changes to store hours for the reopening have yet to be announced.

In June, before Stiles found new ownership to take over his store of 42 years, he talked about what he will miss the most come retirement.

“I've been very lucky over the years to have just wonderful employees. Without them, it wouldn't be anything at all. They have all been fantastic and wonderful. And the group we have now is just among the best I have had. They're just awesome,” said Stiles.

Theodore Tollefson
Theodore Tollefson is a business reporter for the Post Bulletin. He is originally from Burnsville, Minn., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor's degree in journalism in December 2020. Readers can reach Theodore at 507-281-7420 or ttollefson@postbulletin.com.
