Surgical downtown Rochester demolition will carve Michaels building away from parking ramp

ROCHESTER — An upcoming downtown Rochester demolition will require a surgical touch, reminiscent of the children’s game “Operation!,” to carve a former restaurant building away from an intertwined parking ramp.

The former Michaels Restaurant , which is a mish-mash of five buildings, at the corner of South Broadway and Center Street is slated to be removed soon to clear the space for the possibility of a new development. The property has been empty since the end of 2014, when the restaurant closed.

In May, Titan Development & Investments company filed a demolition permit to tear down the buildings at 11, 13, 15 and 17 Broadway S. Those properties abut the Galleria at University Square mall, but they do not include the structure that overlaps with the city-owned Center Street Parking Ramp.

An additional permit for 9 Broadway, which is owned by Pre Holdings LLC, was recently added to the mix. Pre Holdings is owned by a group of Pappas family members, the family that owned and operated the legendary restaurant at that spot for 63 years. The family also owns the street-level parking lot under the Center Street ramp.

Brian Moser of BuildCore is managing the demolition of the Titan buildings as well as the Pre Holdings structure. He explained that the work, which is being done by Rochester's Elcor Construction , will not impact the Center Street Ramp.

“The whole building (9 Broadway) is technically just in-filled underneath this parking ramp. It has no structural bearing on the parking ramp whatsoever,” he explained. “It will just be cut away.”

The Pre Holdings structure is built around a support pillar for the parking ramp, which extends over Center Street.

A tower that serves as entrance to the ramp with an elevator stands along Broadway will not be part of the demolition. It stands in front of the Pre Holdings building.

That building, unlike the four Titan structures, still needs to have some asbestos removed before it can be demolished. That asbestos abatement will happen later this month.

Meanwhile, the demolition work will start with the 17 Broadway building that connects to the Galleria Mall. Moser said crews will weatherize the door that connects the building to the mall and then start cutting the building away.

He estimates that the total demolition project will take four or five weeks, once it is under way. When the structures are gone, the basement under the former Michaels property will remain.

The big unanswered question related to the project is what will come next after the demolition

Titan CEO Andy Chafoulias isn’t discussing any specific details yet. However, he has previously pointed to his answer in a 2021 interview when asked about business opportunities in downtown Rochester, when he listed an urban grocery store, a pharmacy and student housing as needs for the area.

“With some luck, all of that could happen,” he said. “I’m ready to make a sizable investment. … I'm very hopeful that, in the coming months, we can work really well together to do something that's transformational once again in our city core, but it's going to take good cooperation from the city and DMC for this to become a reality.”

