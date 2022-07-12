SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Surgical downtown Rochester demolition will carve Michaels building away from parking ramp

The former Michaels Restaurant, which is a mish-mash of five buildings, at the corner of South Broadway and Center Street is slated to be demolished. One of those structures is intertwined with the city-owned Center Street Parking Ramp and will require a surgical touch, reminiscent of the children’s game “Operation!”

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
July 12, 2022 08:26 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — An upcoming downtown Rochester demolition will require a surgical touch, reminiscent of the children’s game “Operation!,” to carve a former restaurant building away from an intertwined parking ramp.

The former Michaels Restaurant , which is a mish-mash of five buildings, at the corner of South Broadway and Center Street is slated to be removed soon to clear the space for the possibility of a new development. The property has been empty since the end of 2014, when the restaurant closed.

Also Read
20220705_141317.jpg
Business
Former toy store finds new life as a used furniture outlet
MedCentral Outlet + Transport, a Rochester company owned by Todd Torgrimson and Todd Robertson, is busy filling the 45,000-square-foot space in the former Toys 'R' Us complex at 808 Apache Lane SW with truckloads of used office furniture, accessories and other items looking for a new home.
July 10, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Bobs.JPG
Business
Southeast Rochester trailer park being put up for auction
An upcoming auction will sell a longtime Med City property -- Bob’s Trailer Court at 1915 Marion Road SE. Rochester-based Maas Cos. recently announced that it will manage the auction by sealed bid. Bids must be submitted by 4 p.m. July 21,2022.
July 08, 2022 04:13 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

In May, Titan Development & Investments company filed a demolition permit to tear down the buildings at 11, 13, 15 and 17 Broadway S. Those properties abut the Galleria at University Square mall, but they do not include the structure that overlaps with the city-owned Center Street Parking Ramp.

An additional permit for 9 Broadway, which is owned by Pre Holdings LLC, was recently added to the mix. Pre Holdings is owned by a group of Pappas family members, the family that owned and operated the legendary restaurant at that spot for 63 years. The family also owns the street-level parking lot under the Center Street ramp.

Brian Moser of BuildCore is managing the demolition of the Titan buildings as well as the Pre Holdings structure. He explained that the work, which is being done by Rochester's Elcor Construction , will not impact the Center Street Ramp.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The whole building (9 Broadway) is technically just in-filled underneath this parking ramp. It has no structural bearing on the parking ramp whatsoever,” he explained. “It will just be cut away.”

The Pre Holdings structure is built around a support pillar for the parking ramp, which extends over Center Street.

A tower that serves as entrance to the ramp with an elevator stands along Broadway will not be part of the demolition. It stands in front of the Pre Holdings building.

That building, unlike the four Titan structures, still needs to have some asbestos removed before it can be demolished. That asbestos abatement will happen later this month.

Meanwhile, the demolition work will start with the 17 Broadway building that connects to the Galleria Mall. Moser said crews will weatherize the door that connects the building to the mall and then start cutting the building away.

He estimates that the total demolition project will take four or five weeks, once it is under way. When the structures are gone, the basement under the former Michaels property will remain.

The big unanswered question related to the project is what will come next after the demolition

Titan CEO Andy Chafoulias isn’t discussing any specific details yet. However, he has previously pointed to his answer in a 2021 interview when asked about business opportunities in downtown Rochester, when he listed an urban grocery store, a pharmacy and student housing as needs for the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With some luck, all of that could happen,” he said. “I’m ready to make a sizable investment. … I'm very hopeful that, in the coming months, we can work really well together to do something that's transformational once again in our city core, but it's going to take good cooperation from the city and DMC for this to become a reality.”

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig

Related Topics: HEARD ON THE STREETROCHESTER
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard on the Street," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Jeff at 507-285-7798 or jkiger@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
OCSO - THEFT.png
Local
Almost $5k worth of diesel stolen from Eyota farmer
An Eyota farmer realized about 800 gallons worth of red farm diesel had been stolen from his barrels earlier this month. His loss totals over $4,700.
July 12, 2022 09:19 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: July 10-16, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
July 12, 2022 07:28 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Need for hotel rooms could tweak TIF policy
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
July 12, 2022 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Untitled design.png
Exclusive
Local
Rochester City Council Ward 5 candidates discuss park and recreation priorities
Rochester candidates were asked where they believe the city should focus efforts in parks and recreation spending.
July 12, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen