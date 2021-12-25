SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Sweeping up: Chris Nibbe brings back broom-making

By John Sievers
December 25, 2021 07:00 AM
Share

Even though he’s a broom maker, Chris Nibbe’s creativity can’t be swept under the rug.

Based in Rochester, Nibbe’s Sweet Corn Brooms makes more than just sweeping tools.

Though Nibbe insists that making brooms is basically “tying grass to the end of a stick,” he’s made brooms that incorporate everything from old curling irons to trombone parts. He’s even been commissioned to make a double broom for a wedding, and his brooms sometimes end up hanging on the wall as art. Although always functional, their complex weaving, unique designs, and beautiful fibers turn Nibbe’s brooms into showpieces.

01 Broom Maker
Chris Nibbe, a local broom maker, works on a percussion broom Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in his garage studio in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

In 2012, Nibbe had a chance conversation on a bus ride that got him into something of a family trade. The conversation included a mention of broom-making equipment owned by the Days of Yesteryear history show that were sitting idle. Nibbe says he vowed to learn how to use the equipment.

Nibbe grew up with woodworking and broom-making demonstrators in his family. He remembers his great-grandpa demonstrating how to make brooms and an uncle unsuccessfully trying to teach him how to make a broom when he was in high school.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, though, Nibbe’s caught the broom-making bug.

Sorghum fiber, or broomcorn, is the material that Nibbe uses most frequently for the sweeping ends of his brooms. He binds this fiber to a handle of some sort. Frequently he uses nylon crochet twine to bind and sew his brooms. The process requires tools like a side cutter to cut the wire or twine used in binding, a hammer to pound in an occasional nail that makes the fibers more compressed, and a stick or cage braced with his feet to anchor the sometimes-colorful twine that wraps the broom fibers.

02- Broom Maker
Chris Nibbe, a local broom maker, works on a percussion broom Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in his garage studio in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Nibbe estimates he’s used more than 800 pounds of broomcorn since 2015 and might have made more than a thousand brooms. His brooms have found their way to both the East and West coasts and even places further removed like Puerto Rico and Argentina.

In the past, before factories supplied brooms, Nibbe said that each homestead would make its own brooms, frequently several a year. Farmers might grow broomcorn in the summer and then spend their winters making brooms.

Local artist Susan Waughtal from Squash Blossom Farm says that Nibbe’s brooms “make you want to sweep something.”

Broom Maker
Chris Nibbe, a local broom maker, shows a Cobwebber broom Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in his garage studio in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

She says that for those who might not love doing housework, it helps to have artistic tools.

“Chris’s brooms are beautiful as well as functional,” she says.

“I really love how it usually doesn't take hours and hours to complete one piece,” said Nibbe. “I can quickly explore ideas and complete them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Nibbe also enjoys the novelty of being a broom maker since it isn’t a common art form. He can frequently be found vending his wares at art fairs. “I never anticipated (broom making) would take me to the art world,” he says.

Broom making has also taken Nibbe into the music world.

Also Read
Smith Schafer
Business
Med City accounting firm ready to move out of downtown to northwest
Smith Schafer, one of the largest accounting firms in Minnesota, is moving its team to the second floor of a recently completed Rochester office building at 2575 Commerce Drive NW on Jan. 8.
January 05, 2022 06:01 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer

After meeting Aaron Tafoya, a cajon drum-builder and founder of the St Paul-based Empowered Percussion, Nibbe had the idea to try his hand at making percussion brushes for cajon drummers. The brushes are made from courser broomcorn attached to a retooled drum stick so that one side of the brush is perfect for striking the wooden surface of a cajon and the other might be used for a harder metal surface like a cymbal.

The brushes are called TaNi brushes, and they require extra special attention to detail.

“While I already use a digital baker's scale to help create my brooms, I have to be hyper precise making these so they can be sold as weight-matched pairs,” said Nibbe.

Nibbe says he frequently thinks of his great-grandpa while making brooms, and his family say that his great-grandpa would have been pleased with the unexpected directions his broom making has taken him.

“Because I didn't let past failure direct my decision,” said Nibbe, “this crazy brooming thing has led me to some amazing opportunities.”

Broom Maker
Handmade brooms by Chris Nibbe Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in his garage studio in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

More information

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics: PEOPLESMALL BUSINESSROCHESTEREXCLUSIVEPB INSTAGRAM
What to read next
BIZ-TOPPS-EISNER-MLB-GET
Business
Michael Eisner sells Topps sports trading card company after losing key licenses
Eisner has owned Topps, the company synonymous with sports trading cards, since 2007 through his investment firm Tornante Co.
January 05, 2022 01:15 PM
 · 
By  Ryan Faughnder / Los Angeles Times
BIZ-CANNABIS-SALES-ILLINOIS-TB
Business
Illinois recreational cannabis sales set record in December, hit $1.38 billion for the year
The state’s 110 dispensaries sold more than 30 million weed products during 2021, with nearly a third of the recreational cannabis revenues generated by out-of-state customers, according to the state.
January 05, 2022 09:51 AM
 · 
By  Robert Channick / Chicago Tribune
010522.B.FF.SALESTAX
Business
Minnesota communities still capturing sales tax revenues despite ‘Amazon effect’, new research finds
The growth of online shopping and its effect on local taxes was a cause for concern among civic leaders. New research has shown those concerns are largely unfounded.
January 05, 2022 08:11 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Evanella
Ask SCORE column sig
Business
Strategies for small businesses to increase brand loyalty
Columnist Dean Swanson says successful small businesses share ways to get, retain customers
January 05, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dean Swanson