Taco Lab to open a Rochester restaurant in former El Sueño space

ROCHESTER — A recent Rochester eatery closing opened a door for the owners of the Taco Lab food trucks to cook up a new restaurant without wheels.

After looking for a permanent Med City home for years, Jorge Mosquera and Enedino "Nino" Morales plan to lease the former Taqueria El Sueño spot at 1203 Seventh St. NW.

They hope to start a “facelift” on the space soon with a goal of opening there in early April.

Their Taco Lab trailer is a well-known sight along Civic Center Drive Northwest in the parking lot of future Roasted Bliss Coffee Shop and Bakery at 1310 Fifth Place NW. They also have a second taco truck, which operates locally.

Barb Phelps and Leigh Ann Peltoma of Titan360 Commercial Real Estate lined up the space for Mosquera and Morales.

El Sueño announced its closure on Feb. 8, though its food truck will remain active locally. The Mollina family operated El Sueño there for seven years.

Fans of the Taco Lab’s novel twists on traditional Mexican food should expect to find their favorites, like Shrimp Happens and Kung Fu Chicken, plus a lot more in the new setting.

“The base is going to be the menu that's been tried and true and loved by our customers, but it's going to give us an opportunity to expand on that concept and push the boundaries of the brand in the direction where we believe it is in future years to come,” said Mosquera.

The former El Sueno Taqueria on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Taco Lab, which will continue to operate the Fifth Place trailer at least until the new restaurant opens, has a team of seven employees. However, the new Taco Lab vision will probably need more people to staff it.

“The next phase is going to be more of a family restaurant concept. Waiters will take your order at the table, where you can sit and enjoy your meal,” said Mosquera. “It's not going to be a counter order. It's going to be a bit more robust experience in a relaxed environment.”

The new brick-and-mortar restaurant will not put the brakes on Taco Lab’s mobile offerings, which Mosquera expects to be very busy this summer.

“Once we open, we'll find a new permanent spot for the food trailer. The food truck will be making the rounds at different events, like Thursdays on First and the Olmsted County Fair,” he said. “We’re also considering a spot at the Minnesota State Fair. There's going to be a lot of activity.”