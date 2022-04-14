Take the sure job ... and keep an eye out for possibilities elsewhere

Dear Dave,

My current job is ending soon. I've gotten an offer at a company where I'm not sure I will fit in. I've also got an interview at a company I really like, but they will not make a decision for several weeks. Money is tight, so I'm leaning towards going with the sure thing. I know I could accept the one job and then move to the other job if I get it, but I am uncomfortable with that. What would you suggest?

My answer: Take the sure thing and accept the offer! Listen, the job market is wide open and there are numerous jobs available. However, it is difficult to understand which jobs are the best and provide employees the most potential for career growth. But if you have a job offer; take it. You can always keep looking for a different job that better fits your current and future career aspirations.

I have no “human resources” magic wand. And here is where I will get into trouble with some readers, who may become ex-readers, I also advise you to interview for the other job — quietly and carefully — and, if you get an offer, and if you like the job and the company better, take it! There, I said it and let the moral violations hate mail roll in.

Many will say that I am an “unethical cretin” and believe that if you accepted a job, you must keep and work that job. And there are even some that may say that if you're actually still looking, it's only polite and right to let whomever you are working for know that you're completing scheduled interviews. But just writing this sends a chill up my spine; don’t do it!

My Logic (open to debate)

One of my management friends tells me, “I see each individual as the CEO of their own company and should make strategic decisions about their "business" (career) with the best information possible. Thus, apply the ’bird in hand’ theory, then trade up if/when possible.” In short, every one of us should make career choices based on what we need and want – and what is best for us at any given time.

You need to take care of you. I don’t know how this whole company-employee disloyalty mess got started, but the fact is, many companies are not loyal to their employees, so many employees ask why they should be loyal to the company. “CYA” has become the credo! And, no, I will not define CYA.

Let me say that I am not telling you or anyone else to be a blatant, job-hopping, opportunistic bullies. You may start the “sure job” and decide it is great, and you love working there — hooray! Mission — and purpose — accomplished!

However, beware of companies with leaders that don’t really care about the well-being of their employees and use a “chew them up, spit them out” mentality, which has created a justified fearful and protectionist paranoia by many employees, who have either suffered the wrath of the “pink slip” or are close to someone who has.

Further — and I am on a roll here — if employees, who work their tails off for their company, are expected to “hang on and weather the storm” — by upper-level executives that will bail out at a minute’s notice when times get rough and don’t really give a rat’s *** about company values and the care and protection of their people — we would not have an employee treason mess. Simply, good leaders set the tone for what good employees believe.

The purposeful worker

I know I sound cynical, but I really do not believe that each and every worker comes to work at companies expecting horrible things to happen to them. I still believe that most workers just want a good job, managers that do not beat on them, good hard-working co-workers, and ample compensation for the work they do. That’s it; plain and simple.

Also, they want job security and a belief their company leaders are making wise, strategic, and visionary decisions that will move the company along the right path. Simply, they want to believe in and trust company leadership. But sadly, so may experience caustic managers that should be ejected from the company.

Finally, people just want to work where they enjoy the way people treat and talk to each other, where their coworkers dig in and get the job done, where they have a chance to learn about what is going on in the company, and where they are motivated every day by colleagues and managers that have their best interests in mind. These are the values you should look for.

Last word

If you and your experience and skills are in demand, then you need to maximize your ability to earn good wages and be happy. Timing is never perfect in employment situations, so you need to assess your employment potential and go with what (you believe) will serve you best.

Contact Dave Conrad with questions or comments at conradd@augsburg.edu . Conrad is an associate professor of business at Augsburg University in Rochester.