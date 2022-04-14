SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 14
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Take the sure job ... and keep an eye out for possibilities elsewhere

You need to take care of you. Beware of companies with leaders that don’t really care about the well-being of their employees and use a “chew them up, spit them out” mentality.

Ask Dave - Dave Conrad column mug
Opinion by Dave Conrad
April 14, 2022 10:00 AM
Share

Dear Dave,

My current job is ending soon. I've gotten an offer at a company where I'm not sure I will fit in. I've also got an interview at a company I really like, but they will not make a decision for several weeks. Money is tight, so I'm leaning towards going with the sure thing. I know I could accept the one job and then move to the other job if I get it, but I am uncomfortable with that. What would you suggest?

My answer: Take the sure thing and accept the offer! Listen, the job market is wide open and there are numerous jobs available. However, it is difficult to understand which jobs are the best and provide employees the most potential for career growth. But if you have a job offer; take it. You can always keep looking for a different job that better fits your current and future career aspirations.

I have no “human resources” magic wand. And here is where I will get into trouble with some readers, who may become ex-readers, I also advise you to interview for the other job — quietly and carefully — and, if you get an offer, and if you like the job and the company better, take it! There, I said it and let the moral violations hate mail roll in.

Many will say that I am an “unethical cretin” and believe that if you accepted a job, you must keep and work that job. And there are even some that may say that if you're actually still looking, it's only polite and right to let whomever you are working for know that you're completing scheduled interviews. But just writing this sends a chill up my spine; don’t do it!

ADVERTISEMENT

My Logic (open to debate)

One of my management friends tells me, “I see each individual as the CEO of their own company and should make strategic decisions about their "business" (career) with the best information possible. Thus, apply the ’bird in hand’ theory, then trade up if/when possible.” In short, every one of us should make career choices based on what we need and want – and what is best for us at any given time.

You need to take care of you. I don’t know how this whole company-employee disloyalty mess got started, but the fact is, many companies are not loyal to their employees, so many employees ask why they should be loyal to the company. “CYA” has become the credo! And, no, I will not define CYA.

Also Read
Ask SCORE column sig
Business
Women business owners face financial challenges
Profits for entrepreneurial women decreased 26% in 2021 from 2020.
April 13, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Dean Swanson
Dave Says — Dave Ramsey column sig
Lifestyle
Don’t waste your time or money if you’re not serious
Dear Dave,
April 12, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ramsey
Ask Dave - Dave Conrad column mug
Business
Avoid coming to an agreement too quickly
I believe Groupthink is one of the surest ways to stifle creativity. It is vital that you help your team steer clear of this trap and keep fresh ideas alive. It’s crucial that everyone knows it’s OK, and even encouraged, to challenge the status quo.
April 07, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Conrad

Let me say that I am not telling you or anyone else to be a blatant, job-hopping, opportunistic bullies. You may start the “sure job” and decide it is great, and you love working there — hooray! Mission — and purpose — accomplished!

However, beware of companies with leaders that don’t really care about the well-being of their employees and use a “chew them up, spit them out” mentality, which has created a justified fearful and protectionist paranoia by many employees, who have either suffered the wrath of the “pink slip” or are close to someone who has.

Further — and I am on a roll here — if employees, who work their tails off for their company, are expected to “hang on and weather the storm” — by upper-level executives that will bail out at a minute’s notice when times get rough and don’t really give a rat’s *** about company values and the care and protection of their people — we would not have an employee treason mess. Simply, good leaders set the tone for what good employees believe.

The purposeful worker

I know I sound cynical, but I really do not believe that each and every worker comes to work at companies expecting horrible things to happen to them. I still believe that most workers just want a good job, managers that do not beat on them, good hard-working co-workers, and ample compensation for the work they do. That’s it; plain and simple.

Also, they want job security and a belief their company leaders are making wise, strategic, and visionary decisions that will move the company along the right path. Simply, they want to believe in and trust company leadership. But sadly, so may experience caustic managers that should be ejected from the company.

Finally, people just want to work where they enjoy the way people treat and talk to each other, where their coworkers dig in and get the job done, where they have a chance to learn about what is going on in the company, and where they are motivated every day by colleagues and managers that have their best interests in mind. These are the values you should look for.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last word

If you and your experience and skills are in demand, then you need to maximize your ability to earn good wages and be happy. Timing is never perfect in employment situations, so you need to assess your employment potential and go with what (you believe) will serve you best.

Contact Dave Conrad with questions or comments at conradd@augsburg.edu . Conrad is an associate professor of business at Augsburg University in Rochester.

Related Topics: SMALL BUSINESSASK DAVEDAVE CONRADSMALL BUSINESS
Opinion by Dave Conrad
What to read next
jeremiah development1.jpg
Members Only
Business
Developer proposes building $4 million office complex in northwest Rochester
A Rochester firm, 1922 Development, LLC, filed a permit on April 12 to build the “shell” of a 25,364-square-foot complex called "19th Street Office Building" in an open field at 3038 Jeremiah Lane NW.
April 13, 2022 08:31 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Regional business team to join RAEDI in new economic development hub
The Southeast Minnesota Region Small Business Development Center is shifting its operations from Rochester Community and Technical College to join Rochester Area Economic Development Inc.
April 13, 2022 02:04 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Delta Eight Gummies
Exclusive
Business
For sale: Delta-8, the legal member of the cannabis family
Delta-8-THC smells just like marijuana, but it is legal for sale in all smoke, CBD shops and dispensaries across Minnesota.
April 12, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
The Berkman
Members Only
Business
Berkman tower sold for $187.6 million
The 13-story Berkman tower, which opened in 2020, features 277 apartments, a 73-room hotel, and street-level commercial space. It stands a few hundred feet away from Mayo Clinic’s Saint Marys Hospital.
April 12, 2022 10:41 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger