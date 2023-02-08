Taqueria El Sueño closing; food truck still operational

ROCHESTER — Another Rochester restaurant is permanently closing its doors.

Taqueria El Sueño is closing the brick and mortar restaurant Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2023, after six years of operation. The taco truck will still be available for catering and events.

“We looked at the situation every possible way, but in the end, we just couldn’t figure out how to make ends meet, considering the drastic reduction in business as a result of inflation and the pandemic,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

“It’s an excruciating decision for us because we love the restaurant, our loyal regulars, and the team of people who made this place what it was,” the post continued. “We love what we do and it breaks our hearts to say goodbye.”

The taco truck will have a more permanent location in the old Zorbas Restaurant lot at 924 Seventh St. NW. The Taqueria El Sueño Facebook page will have updates on dates and location of the food truck.

“We hope you continue to support our dream and visit us,” the post said.

This news comes after multiple downtown restaurants, including Newt’s, Hefe Rojo and Quiznos, shuttered in the second half of 2022.