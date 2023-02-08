99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Taqueria El Sueño closing; food truck still operational

The restaurant announced the decision on its Facebook page, saying it hopes customers “continue to support our dream and visit us.”

01-16 Taqueria El Sueno en.jpg
Taqueria El Sueño.
Post Bulletin file photo
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
February 08, 2023 01:10 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Another Rochester restaurant is permanently closing its doors.

Taqueria El Sueño is closing the brick and mortar restaurant Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2023, after six years of operation. The taco truck will still be available for catering and events.

“We looked at the situation every possible way, but in the end, we just couldn’t figure out how to make ends meet, considering the drastic reduction in business as a result of inflation and the pandemic,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

“It’s an excruciating decision for us because we love the restaurant, our loyal regulars, and the team of people who made this place what it was,” the post continued. “We love what we do and it breaks our hearts to say goodbye.”

The taco truck will have a more permanent location in the old Zorbas Restaurant lot at 924 Seventh St. NW. The Taqueria El Sueño Facebook page will have updates on dates and location of the food truck.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We hope you continue to support our dream and visit us,” the post said.

This news comes after multiple downtown restaurants, including Newt’s, Hefe Rojo and Quiznos, shuttered in the second half of 2022.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERRESTAURANTS AND BARS
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
YMCA
Business
Plans for a new 7-story apartment complex are in pipeline for Rochester's former YMCA site
Enclave, a “unified real estate investment firm," wants to build a 219-unit apartment complex at 709 First Ave. SW, where Rochester's former YMCA complex stands.
February 08, 2023 12:26 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Metz's Hart-Land Creamery
Local
Fillmore County Planning Commission to consider doubling animal unit cap for feedlots
Next Thursday, the Fillmore County Planning Commission will hold a public meeting to decide whether or not to increase the number of livestock that feedlots can have.
February 08, 2023 11:15 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Local
Today's Headlines: Rochester School Board approves roadmap for budget cuts totaling $14 million
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
February 08, 2023 08:42 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
071421-channel-one-0489.jpg
Local
Channel One Food Bank welcoming community members to warehouse for April fundraising event
The tasteful evening on April 29, 2023, includes bites from about 20 different restaurants with multicultural cuisine, tours of the Channel One warehouse and entertainment.
February 08, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports