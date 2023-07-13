Taqueria El Sueño to open a restaurant in Pine Island

PINE ISLAND, Minn. — The family behind Rochester’s popular Taqueria El Sueño is dreaming up a new restaurant in Pine Island.

Mario and Maria Molina with their daughter, Jennifer Gordon, hit the streets of Rochester in 2016 with their Tacos El Sueño food truck. They soon opened a brick-and-mortar restaurant at 1203 Seventh St. NW in the Seventh Street Shopping Center.

The pandemic and inflation hurt their business and forced them to close the restaurant in February 2023, but the taco truck lived on in Rochester in the old Zorbas Restaurant lot at 924 Seventh St. NW. Food Lab has since moved into the Seventh Street restaurant location.

Now the El Sueño journey is taking the Molina family to Pine Island, where they plan to open a new restaurant.

“We are excited to announce our new location opening in two weeks. Our new address is 703 North Main Street in Pine Island, Minn. Located next to M&M Lawn and Leisure,” they announced on Facebook on July 7.

That address was originally an A&W Restaurant, which closed in 2011. In 2021, Johnny Mangouras and Jacob Peterson launched the Pine Island Cooperative Works, a multi-use commercial kitchen, in that building.

