Business

Taqueria El Sueño to open a restaurant in Pine Island

The Molina family recently announced plans to open a new version of their popular Taqueria El Sueño restaurant in Pine Island. In February 2023 they closed their original Rochester restaurant.

01-16 4Taqueria El Sueno en.jpg
Street tacos served up by Taqueria El Sueño. The Molina family, which closed its Rochester restaurant in February 2023 plans to open a new eatery in Pine Island.
Post Bulletin file photo
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Today at 6:00 AM

PINE ISLAND, Minn. — The family behind Rochester’s popular Taqueria El Sueño is dreaming up a new restaurant in Pine Island.

Mario and Maria Molina with their daughter, Jennifer Gordon, hit the streets of Rochester in 2016 with their Tacos El Sueño food truck. They soon opened a brick-and-mortar restaurant at 1203 Seventh St. NW in the Seventh Street Shopping Center.

The pandemic and inflation hurt their business and forced them to close the restaurant in February 2023, but the taco truck lived on in Rochester in the old Zorbas Restaurant lot at 924 Seventh St. NW. Food Lab has since moved into the Seventh Street restaurant location.

Read more from Jeff Kiger

Now the El Sueño journey is taking the Molina family to Pine Island, where they plan to open a new restaurant.

“We are excited to announce our new location opening in two weeks. Our new address is 703 North Main Street in Pine Island, Minn. Located next to M&M Lawn and Leisure,” they announced on Facebook on July 7.

That address was originally an A&W Restaurant, which closed in 2011. In 2021, Johnny Mangouras and Jacob Peterson launched the Pine Island Cooperative Works, a multi-use commercial kitchen, in that building.

Biz buzz

New restaurant signs in downtown Rochester’s Peace Plaza represent a third project by Johnson Osei.

Does that mean Osei will be opening some sort of restaurant that serves fresh and green food?

Maybe?

I guess we’ll eventually see what the next act will be for that prominent spot.

20230710_120516.jpg
Signs for Green-N-Fresh recently went up at 20 First Ave. SW, the former home of Mac's Cafe and Restaurant/Jerk King/Opa! Green-N-Fresh was formed by Johnson Osei, who owned Jerk King.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others.
