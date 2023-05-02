Tarsilla's owner Karrie Heydt beginning a new chapter with family

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. — Tarsilla’s has always been about family, and owner Karrie Heydt believes this is a sign for her to focus on her family.

Tarsilla’s will be closing on July 2, moved up from the previous date of July 15. Heydt would like to spend the Fourth of July with her family.

Heydt was shocked when she was approached by her landlord about major remodels needing to be made in the building. The remodel would have to start in the summer, causing her restaurant to be closed for a minimum of three months, which wasn’t doable for Heydt following the pandemic.

Heydt doesn’t know exactly what the major remodels are, but said a whole new concept was going to be done. There is currently no information on what will be going into the building once the remodels are made.

Heydt’s first job was waiting tables at Tarsilla’s at the age of 14 and she always dreamed of owning the cafe. That dream came true for her in 2011 when the previous owner’s were ready to sell the business.

Tarsilla’s Cafe, originally opened by Tarsilla Mulhern, was a fixture for many decades. Then, Don Mueske owned and operated it from 1979 to 1989. The Mueske family would reopen the cafe in 2005 and asked Heydt to come back as a waitress. She accepted and spent her entire life in the restaurant business, waitressing at Denny’s during the time Tarsilla’s was closed.

After processing the idea of closing for three months, Heydt and her two kids decided it was time for a new chapter in their lives. Heydt was exhausted from being the only cook during and after the pandemic and wanted to be around more for her son in high school who is very active in football and baseball.

“Part of my decision is (because) I have a 15-year-old son, who's very, very involved in sports, and I missed a lot of his stuff this year,” Heydt said. “I’m not okay with that.”

When she bought the restaurant, she was best friends with the owner’s daughter. While Heydt was in the process of buying it, her friend told her to never put the restaurant before her family and Heydt found herself doing that.

Tarsilla's owner Karrie Heydt stands in her restaurant Monday, May 1, 2023, in Stewartville. Tarsilla's Cafe will be permanently closing July 2, 2023. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Heydt and her two children also need to move by the first of June and have a GoFundMe page setup for them to put as much money they can down on a place while Heydt looks for work.

“We're still still trying to find a place, because my daughter lives back home now, too,” Heydt said. “So we're trying to find a place for the three of us. I'm trying so hard to keep my son and Stewarville’s schools. The struggle is Stewartville doesn't have a lot of options for three-bedroom apartments at all.”

Heydt teared up as she spoke about her son, saying his friends are here and his life was here. Plus he was so involved and succeeding at sports, so she really wants to keep him here.

Even though Heydt felt exhausted after COVID, she will really miss owning and operating Tarsilla’s. The restaurant customers have become like family to her, and she knows Tarsilla’s will be missed by the community.

“Most of our customers are regulars that live in town, and a lot of them came here back in the 80s when I first started,” Heydt said. “I've had people stop in the kitchen, because I'm always back there. I’ve had a lot of hugs. I've shared a lot of tears with some of these customers.”

These customers have been there for Heydt through all of the ups and downs of life. The community was very supportive during the pandemic, but most importantly they were there for her when her other son died.

“I had a son that died when he was 16 in a car accident.” Heydt said. “I was just a waitress back then, but they helped me out. I came back to work actually a week after he died because this is where I belonged. This was my family and my friends, loved ones and he worked here, my oldest son worked here till he died.”

Heydt doesn’t know what she will do next, but she is looking forward to beginning a new chapter with her children. She is very grateful to the community for all of their support and especially thankful to the Mueske family for making her dream come true.