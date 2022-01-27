SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Team members can debate constructively

Columnist Dave Conrad says teams need clear goals, agreed-upon methods of operating, solid ground rules and leadership that keeps things on track.

Ask Dave - Dave Conrad column mug
By Dave Conrad
January 27, 2022 07:00 AM
Dear Dave — I am a member of a team that is very independent and has a hard time working well together. I think we waste a lot of time, because people spend so much time supporting their own priorities and not the team’s purpose and agenda. In fact, some of our meetings have turned into vicious dogfights. These team members are smart and have good ideas; they just can’t negotiate and reason things out. Do you have any suggestions to help us work better as a team? — P

The age-old problem of team members getting along and working well together seems to be one that many other countries understand, but Americans seem to struggle with. I partly attribute this to our being raised on good-old fashioned autonomy, individualism, rivalry, and independence — making it tougher for many to work and play well with others.

Undoing decades of being stubborn and not giving an inch to colleagues when decisions are being made creates an adversarial team environment and this makes people uneasy about trusting others to do what is right and necessary on the team.

In other words, we are taught to be great individual contributors, but if we are put on a team with people we hardly know or trust, we either close-up to any constructive dialogue, or try to dominate every part of the discussions.

Managers are then given the responsibility of making everyone on the team play nice-nice when they are faced with workers that absolutely feel bound and gagged by the very mention of the word “team.”

Managers could demand team compliance and conformity, but that is like making a group of people construct a bridge when they have absolutely no knowledge of bridge-building.

Teams need clear goals, agreed-upon methods of operating, solid ground rules and leadership facilitation that keeps things on track. One organizational researcher observed that success at work today is 5% technical knowledge and 95% psychology. If you believe that, then teams must be lead as groups of independent personalities, who possess quirks, traits and emotional baggage, and must — somehow — work together for a common, defined purpose.

Typically, people will not be motivated unless they see value in something. Plus, they must believe they are supporting an initiative that makes a positive difference.

The best way to involve reluctant team players is by constantly persuading them of the benefits of their contribution to their team and solicit their opinions and ideas to make them feel involved in various facets of the teamwork.

Involvement and contribution will make people sense some "ownership" in how things got done and not feel like they were just bystanders in a process. To be clear, teams need consensus and collaboration, constant and accurate information, ongoing clarification of purpose, and above all — respect for each other.

Civil debate is possible

I always cringe when I think about all of the great ideas that teams may discover and then quickly disregard, because the ideas came from teammates that are considered unworthy of conjuring up creative and innovative ideas and concepts. These “shunned” teammates will withdraw and feel insulted. You can easily understand why some team members keep their mouths shut and just let the loudest people have their way.

I think it’s important to appoint a team leader who is well versed — even self-schooled — in the principles of dialogue and negotiation. From the very beginning of a discussion the team leader should be prepared to guide participants into a discussion of compatible interests and potential tradeoffs — what team members have in common with each other.

During the dialogue, teammates should keep their coworkers, their team, the company, and the customers’ interests and perspectives firmly in mind. At the meeting table, it is a good practice to designate one individual as the gatekeeper and judge of fair and respectful discussion.

I am not trying to muddy up the waters of team thinking; rather, I am trying to ensure that all voices can be heard.

Your team discussions should include at least one individual who has technical knowledge and experience (expertise) dealing with the meeting subject matter and the facts pertaining to crucial parts of — what can become — workable plans. This person can be anyone from your team that has taken the time to “study up” on the intricacies of the discussion topics and what strategies may hit desired targets.

Finally, the team should take time to celebrate any successes from the discussion and “debate.” Have some cake and ice cream. Do something that will get teammates talking about other things than the meeting topics.

Fences can be mended if teammates can get a chance to learn more and more about their teammates and what makes them tick.
Contact Dave Conrad with questions or comments at conradd@augsburg.edu . Conrad is an associate professor of business at Augsburg University in Rochester.

