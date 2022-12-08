Teams must have a code of conduct

Dear Dave,

I work with a lot of skilled, intelligent people, that are great at the jobs they do. The problem is, when we are assembled as a team to think and solve problems, it seems like everyone is out for themselves, they discuss only the things they want to see, and we do more arguing than we do talking and listening. I know this is not a unique problem and many or most companies have teamwork issues. What advice do you have?

— N

Dear N,

Let me first say that teamwork is tough, but it should not be. We struggle with teams and teamwork because they require us to give up some independence and think collaboratively — this is hard on many, because we are brought up in the U.S. to think as competitive individualists.

Unfortunately, it’s easy to assume that everyone knows how to work on a team — a fatal error. When we interview job candidates, we usually ask them about how they worked as a collaborative team member, and candidates typically use a prepared answer for a teamwork question. So, everyone on the interview panel says, “Ooh … good teamwork answer.” The problem is the response may only be scripted and not show the true potential of — or lack of — being able to work effectively on a team.

Additionally, each member of your team probably has their own understanding of how to collaborate and think creatively as a team. True team thinking and constructive dialogue is what you want, and it is up to leadership to incubate and nurture team consideration and reasoning.

If leadership pays no attention to the ideas and contributions of the team, the team will more than likely react in the same manner. In that regard, the team members will think, “Why should we kill ourselves working like a team when our managers will only reject our thoughts, plans, and proposals anyway?” Then, you have participation problems and resentful workers.

The best approach for teams to think and work together is to create rules of conduct guiding your team’s collaboration and means of problem solving. Rules clarify how you collectively make decisions, keep everyone informed, communicate thoughts and ideas and conduct meetings. This “cooperation code of conduct” helps keep people from riding all over each other or ignoring the interests of other team members.

The team should be given a — or ideally, come up with its own — teamwork framework with basic governing procedures for discussion, meetings, decision making, and more. Managers should discuss ideas for creating this framework but allow the teams to have ownership of this code of conduct. The goal for managers is to guide the teams but let them function on their own and feel good about what they are doing and accomplishing with their own road map.

Even though rules are important, they should not be so cumbersome and restrictive that team members feel like they do not have an opportunity to be creative and innovative in presenting and discussing original ideas and recommendations. Team meetings should be opportunities to assess and analyze important and even minor problems and challenges, decide on what decisions must be made, and determine how the team can creatively solve problems and exploit growth opportunities.

Teams should also review their methods of conduct to find out and discuss what is working and what is not. Accordingly, the methods of operation should be questioned to make sure that both efficiency and effectiveness are achieved — the team must think about how they think. You can have swift, systematic, orderly meetings that do not accomplish anything. While teams should have agendas and guiding frameworks of conduct and operations, the team should mostly focus on its purpose, goals and actions to make things work.

Teams must understand what quality really means and how they will know if quality has been achieved. Just because a team has swiftly designed a project, made a decision or responded to some urgent need does not mean the results will always be superior pieces of work. Only when a team has done its best work can they call their work outcomes great achievements. Quality must mean excellence, and excellence will only result when the team has used its best decision-making practices and generated and selected their best ideas.

Finally, teams are supposed to be collaborative, thinking and action-oriented groups driven and passionate about achievement and success. There are ways to balance conduct, creativity, passion and a quest for excellence. Leaders must help teams become autonomous, productive and organized groups, but leaders should know when to back off and let the teams feel good about achieving great things.

Contact Dave Conrad with questions or comments at conradd@augsburg.edu . Conrad is an associate professor of business at Augsburg University in Rochester.