SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Teamwork, not lone superstars, are what makes success happen

Columnist Harvey Mackay says great skill is no match for a group of people with a common objective and harmony.

Harvey Mackay column sig
Opinion by Harvey Mackay
August 15, 2022 10:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Once upon a time, there was an enterprising businessman who had a fantastic idea. He thought he had figured out a way to build the perfect automobile.

He hired a team of young engineers and told them to buy one of every model car in the world and dismantle them, picking out the best part of every car and placing it in a special room. Soon, the room was filled with parts judged by the group to be the best-engineered in the world — the best carburetor, the best brakes, the best steering wheel, transmission and so on. It was an impressive collection — more than 5,000 parts in all.

Also Read
Women at Work - Kristen Asleson column sig
Business
If you have zero control over something, you should have zero worry about it
Columnist Kristen Asleson says she believes so much in letting go of what she cannot control, she had a reminder tattooed on her left shoulder blade.
August 13, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Kristen Asleson
Ask Dave - Dave Conrad column mug
Business
Great companies are always thinking about what's next
Columnist Dave Conrad says you need to be looking forward to know where you're going.
August 11, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Conrad

Then the businessman had all the parts assembled into one automobile. There was only one problem: The car would not function -- the parts would not work together.

The moral of the story: You can have a team of superior individualistic "all stars," but they are no match for a group of people with a common objective and harmony.

My definition of teamwork is a collection of diverse individuals who respect each other and are committed to each other's successes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teamwork sometimes requires people to play roles that aren't as glamorous as they'd like.

There's the story of the symphony conductor who was asked which instrument was the most difficult to play. Without missing a beat, the conductor replied: "Second fiddle. I can get plenty of first violinists. But finding someone who can play second fiddle with enthusiasm is a real problem. When we have no second fiddle, we have no harmony."

You just can't win without teamwork. You have no harmony.

Teamwork is unwittingly shunned by most people in business because, deep down, they are afraid of it. They think it will render them anonymous or invisible.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

That's why in sports the team with the most superstars doesn't usually win championships. From the late '50s to the mid-'70s, the Boston Celtics won 13 NBA championships without having the leading scorer in the league. They accomplished it with phenomenal teamwork. The leader of the Celtics in that era was Bill Russell, who recently passed away. Russell was a team-first player, yet in 1980 he was voted the greatest player in NBA history by basketball writers.

The player many consider the GOAT (Greatest of All Time), Michael Jordan, said: "Talent wins games, but teamwork and intelligence win championships."

Magic Johnson, retired Los Angeles Lakers superstar, said: "Ask not what your teammates can do for you. Ask what you can do for your teammates." (Does that sound a little familiar?) Finding good players is easy. Getting them to play as a team is another story.

ADVERTISEMENT

This advice extends far beyond the sports arena. Your company either functions as a team or it's headed for the showers.

Teams have shaped American history since its beginning: the voyage of the Nina, Pinta and Santa Maria, the wagon trains that carried pioneers into new frontiers, the soldiers who fought in every sort of environment in every corner of the world. American industry became the world leader when it came up with the assembly line, a concept that still works, combining human and robotic capabilities. Working together is critical for success, and that hasn't changed over the years.

There is no greater example of teamwork than a good marriage. Many years ago in Austria, there was a custom that helped villagers size up the future happiness of a newly married couple. After the marriage ceremony in a local church, the villagers would escort the bride and groom to a nearby forest and stand them before a large tree, where they would hand the couple a two-handled saw and ask that they use it to cut the tree down. With the bride on one end of the saw and the groom on the other, the villagers watched as the young couple sawed through the tree.

The closer the cooperation between the husband and wife, the shorter the time it took for the tree to come down. And the older villagers wisely reasoned that the shorter the time, the happier the young couple would be — because they had learned that most valuable of marital lessons — teamwork.

Mackay's Moral: Don't aspire to be the best ON the team. Aspire to be the best FOR the team.

Harvey Mackay is the author of the New York Times best-seller "Swim With the Sharks Without Being Eaten Alive." He can be reached at www.harveymackay.com , by emailing harvey@mackay.com or by writing him at MackayMitchell Envelope Co., 2100 Elm St. SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414.

Related Topics: HARVEY MACKAY
What to read next
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Business
Storage centers in Rochester and Austin sell for a combined $6.4 million
West Palm Beach, Fla.-based Storage Rentals of America recently purchased a Rochester storage facility for $4.39 million and an Austin one for $2.1 million from the Minneapolis-based storage chain KO Self Storage.
August 14, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Joel Bigelow
Business
Joel Bigelow built more than homes
Builder/developer Joel Bigelow built more than 5,000 houses during his almost 40 years as the head of Bigelow Homes, but his peers say he is best known for building communities throughout southeastern Minnesota.
August 14, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Ryan Stock Martial Arts
Exclusive
Business
Stock Martial Arts settles in as Rochester’s newest Martial Arts place in Hillcrest
Ryan Stock never sought to become a martial arts instructor, the opportunities to teach always fell in his lap over the years to where he is now.
August 13, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Heard Around Rochester Podcast logo
Business
Heard Around Rochester: High profile restaurant visit; big anniversary for Rochester business
New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.
August 12, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger