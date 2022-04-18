Technology firm working on new Rochester lab and offices

ROCHESTER — A new name in technology is hitting the button to join the Med City mix.

Applied Aerosol Technologies has been filing for permits in March and April to create six new offices and a small lab space in Building 103 of the Rochester Technology Campus at 2900 37th St. NW. That’s the former IBM Campus.

While not much information about the company or its technology is available, it does have a placeholder website . The site, which states that a website is coming, does have a basic description of the Rochester-based firm.

“Applied Aerosol Technologies was formed with the purpose of advancing aerosol delivery technology and putting it in the hands of people who can make a difference: You,” according to the statement. “Through cutting edge research and collaboration with the most well-known scientific and healthcare partners, Applied Aerosol Technologies can provide innovative solutions to help save lives and deliver therapeutics when they are needed most.”

Minnesota Secretary of State documents show that Applied Aerosol Technologies R&D LLC was incorporated in August 2021. The company’s address is listed as Building 103 on the Rochester Technology Campus.

On the building permit applications, Jeff Machovec is the only name listed in connection to Applied Aerosol.

Rochester’s CRW Architecture + Design Group is handling the planning for the project. Minneapolis-based Kraus Anderson’s Rochester office is the contractor.

Applied Aerosol Technologies is joining a growing variety of firms on the 492-acre campus, once occupied solely by IBM.

Vyriad and its related firm, Imanis Life Sciences , is growing rapidly in Building 110. Celestica and HGST also have large footprints on the campus along with Charter Communications. IBM and its new sibling, Kyndryl , lease eight of the 34 buildings on the property.

