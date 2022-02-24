The best leaders know how to build relationships

Dear Dave — I have just been promoted to a management position. I am excited about my new job, and I don’t want to make any mistakes. I have been reading as much as I can about management and there are good books and articles and some that are very vague and not very helpful. Some management readings say that managers should be controlling, and some say that managers need to build relationships. I think I agree with the relationship-building advice. But I am not sure where to begin. What can you tell me about building relationships? — S

It is crucial that I first tell you that you are on the right track and that building relationships is “job one” for new and even veteran managers.

I don’t think that employees come to work each day wanting to have a bad relationship with their boss. Companies work best when management and employees get along and trust each other to do what is best for each other.

I wrote the word “trust” and to be clear, trust is not built overnight. Trust is that valuable and remarkable relationship ingredient that may take time to achieve, but is essential to any and all organizational cultures and communities. Simply, without trust, no one gets along and nothing great is ever achieved — and people are always suspicious of each other.

Another necessary quality: Great leaders are great teachers. And the best leaders teach their staff how to show appreciation and respect to each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

Great leaders don’t teach their teams how to fight and sabotage each other. Negative and adversarial relationships go nowhere and leaders that believe their employees must always compete and never care for each other are doing nothing but creating venomous, toxic and damaging workplaces.

When managers treat their employees with kindness, gentleness, and fairness, they are not giving up power; they are assuming positions of authority and influence that employees like to see in their leaders.

Brash, in-your-face, and loud leaders do damage to employees that want and need calm, patient, and emotionally intelligent leaders that do not fall apart at the first signs of trouble.

In short, employees want steady, controlled, even-tempered, and understanding leaders.

Listening is caring

I certainly believe that employees want to be heard and to clearly hear what is going on at work and what plans their leaders have in mind for the future of their team.

Accordingly, employees look to leaders that communicate openly and listen actively. A good leader doesn’t need to be a psychiatrist; she or he needs to be receptive to what their employees are telling them and to relate to their staff what they absolutely need to hear.

Also, when leaders are “present” for the needs of their staff, this means they are there in good times and bad, but most of all being there when employees are frightened, nervous and are clearly desperate to learn the truth about what is happening to the team and to the company.

If employees don’t learn the truth, they will create their own versions of it — inevitably spreading misinformation and telling each other stories that rock their worlds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Great leaders define reality and get the truth on the table.

Great leaders know their strengths and their weaknesses. They don’t walk around the company telling employees that they have an answer and a “sure fire plan” for everything. Most often, the best solutions to problems arise when leaders and their staff work together to sort things out.

Great leaders act with a sense of urgency. But, most of all, they act only when they have valid and employable information. They create plans based on the truth; not just their version of what the truth may be.

In this same vein, great leaders don’t ignore what their employees are telling them, simply because they believe, “They are only employees; what the heck do they know?”

Great leaders react to both positive and negative news and take to heart what they hear. And great leaders understand and practice the power of empathy — the ability to “dig deep” and put themselves in their employees’ shoes.

Based on employee input, the best leaders are fact verifiers and lie destroyers. Great leaders “increase” true knowledge and “decrease” dangerous garbage.

They schedule time to deepen and develop relationships by interacting with their staff and getting to know them on a deeper level. I always liked the practice of developing “listening posts” which are occasions for leaders to just talk to their employees – and without having some hidden agenda.

Finally, the best leaders are great mentors. They are not afraid or too selfish to share the knowledge that they have to help others that want to become leaders some day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Contact Dave Conrad with questions or comments at conradd@augsburg.edu . Conrad is an associate professor of business at Augsburg University in Rochester.