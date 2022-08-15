SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
The flowers alone make this Spring Grove home worth a look

Check out this 54-acre property in Spring Grove with both a house and peony nursery for sale for $1.5 million.

Spring Grove Property wide exterior shot.jpg
A wider view of the property at 18581 Houston County Road 4 showcasing the peony farm on the property.
Contributed / Krista Wolter Real Estate Group
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
August 15, 2022 03:33 PM
SPRING GROVE — If you've got the green thumb to go along with it, this Spring Grove home might be worth a look.

The 53.54-acre property just north of Spring Grove, comes with a hefty asking price of $1.495 million for a 2,016-square-foot home.

But the 2013 home, brokered by Coldwell Banker Realty-Crocus Hill, comes with some unique features, including a heated greenhouse and flower nursery building with a walk-in cooler and heated cement floors. The land itself includes approximately $3.5 million worth of peony flowers plus a multitude of trees including hickory, oak, maple, walnut and cherry, as well as fruit bearing trees featuring plums, pears and apples.

Located at 18581 Houston County County Road 4, this home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a garage that can fit up to six cars.

The nursery is a part of a local Spring Grove business, Hidden Springs Flower Farm. Owners Brigitte and Harvey Buchite first moved to Spring Grove to from Blaine, Minnesota, to open the flower farm on the property in 2007. Six years later, with the help of Austrian architect Gerhart Vana, the Buchites moved into their home that is currently listed for sale.

Harvey Buchite shared the story behind him and his wife finding an Austrian architect to help make their home for nine years.

“My wife is Austrian, so the architect asked if he could design a house that would meet our wishes. The house is built in a different style, a more modern style. It has some features that I think blend very nicely with the landscape here like being built into the hill. We can come from the field into the house, and not have to track mud and that sounds kind of silly, but I think anyone who has a farm operation can understand having easy access to a mudroom,” said Buchite.

The Buchites have put the property up for sale as they are retiring from their peony farm business on the property. The couple plans to move to Brigitte’s home country of Austria and into a village an hour south of Vienna that reminds them of Spring Grove.

“We enjoyed the small town atmosphere here. We love the landscape, the Driftless area here with its hills and valleys; it's just beautiful. I think that probably is what caused us to decide to move the business here, rather than another location in Minnesota,” said Buchite on the couple’s enjoyment of the property.

Hidden Springs Flower Farm is available for sale with the home property as well on an inquiry basis with listing agent Krista Wolter.

Birgitte and Harvey Buchite, Contritbuted.jpg
Harvey and Brigitte Buchite on their homestead in Spring Grove where their home and business have been for over a decade.
Contributed Harvey Buchite

Buchite said peonies crops are harvested every five years, and with the first crop harvested in 2012, this year will be the last harvest the couple has in Spring Grove.

“We have grown over 500 varieties of peonies, which is a pretty large number, considering most other places are carrying maybe 100 different varieties, even for the larger commercial growers," Buchite said. "So that gave us a special niche here for the last 15 years.”

There are currently no open houses scheduled for this property. Those interested in touring this property can connect the property listing agent, Wolter, at 612-247-5106.

More photos of the property:

Spring Grove Property Living Room Interior.jpg
Living Room and patio space at 18581 Houston County Road 4.
Contributed / Krista Wolter Real Estate Group
Spring Grove Property Kitchen Interior.jpg
The kitchen and patio door space of the interior at 18581 Houston County Road 4.
Contributed / Krista Wolter Real Estate Group
Spring Grove Property Interior view of property.jpg
Office space of the interior home that was built by Gerhart Vana showcasing a corner window view of the property at 18581 Houston County Road 4.
Contributed / Krista Wolter Real Estate Group
Spring Grove Property.jpg
The home built by Austrian architect Gerhart Vana at 18581 Houston County 4 in Spring Grove currently for sale by the Krista Wolter Real Estate Group.
Contributed / Krista Wolter Real Estate Group
Spring Grove Property Nursery Exterior.jpg
An exterior view of the nursery at 18581 Houston County Road 4. The nursery is apart of the business run out of the property Hidden Spring Flower Farm.
Contributed / Krista Wolter Real Estate Group
Spring Grove Property Arial Shot.jpg
An aerial view of the property at 18581 Spring Grove showcasing the 54 acre landscape of the property.
Contributed / Krista Wolter Real Estate Group
Spring Grove Porperty Nursery garden.jpg
A view of Houston County Road 4 at 18581 Spring Grove right outside the Hidden Spring Flower Farm Nursery.
Contributed / Krista Wolter Real Estate Group

Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
Theodore Tollefson is a business reporter for the Post Bulletin. He is originally from Burnsville, Minn., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor's degree in journalism in December 2020. Readers can reach Theodore at 507-281-7420 or ttollefson@postbulletin.com.
