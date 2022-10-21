The former Legends patio is getting a new life as The Deck in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER — A long-time downtown Rochester patio has a new name and purpose.

A new sign — The Deck on 4th & Zumbro — recently appeared painted on the side of the former Legends bar/ AFL Labor Temple building at 11 Fourth St. SE. An arrow points to the patio tucked alongside the building overlooking the Zumbro River.

The property is owned by the City of Rochester and is slated to be part of a future redevelopment of the downtown riverfront.

The Rochester Downtown Alliance commissioned the sign with American Rescue Plan funds to promote The Deck for public events. It was painted earlier this month.

“We're envisioning pop-up vendors with food and beverages, live music, games, possibly wellness activities,” explained RDA Communications Director Katie Adelman.

An experimental event featuring Fiddlehead Coffee and Treedome selling records was held in September.

In the future, groups or individuals who would like to use The Deck for an event would contact Naura Anderson. The RDA is contracting with Anderson to manage the “activation” of the space.

The city of Rochester purchased the property in 2013. Legends Bar and Grill was leasing the space, previously used by Gilligan’s Cove on the River, from the former owners. The city continued the lease until ending it and spurring the closure of Legends in January 2021.

While there has been discussion of possibly demolishing part or all of the property, which includes two Depression-era buildings, no plans have been finalized for the site yet.